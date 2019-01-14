Dirty Deals: helmets, Five Tens, Sealskinz and much more!

Something for everyone

Something for everyone this week. Well, if they ride bikes. And those bikes are mountain bikes. So, that’ll be you then right? Dig in!

>>> Last week’s Dirty Deals: everything half-price or cheaper New Year special!

All of the brands and products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. So these are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Troy Lee Designs A1 MIPS helmet – £164.99 – £82.50

Save 50%! “Whether youre charging single track riding dirt jumps or grinding out miles on the XC bike the Troy Lee Designs A1 MIPS Helmet offers the premium fit protection and style you want. This lightweight fully encapsulated all-mountain dirt lid utilizes maximum coverage and dimension to keep you safe and protected in all riding conditions.”

At least 20% of all Five Tens

Leisure Lakes have a great Five Ten sale on at the moment. You may strike it lucky and get a Freerider in your size with over 40% hacked off the SRP but every foot size will find some sort of Five Tens with 20% off the ticket price anyway. Dig in!

Sealskinz MTB Mid Knee Waterproof Socks – £42.00 – £24.99

Save 41%! “Constructed with our proprietary Stretchdry waterproof, breathable and windproof technology. Merino wool lining for moisture control and comfort. Padded heel, toe and footbed absorb shock and guard against pressure and friction, reducing the risk of blistering.”

Bell Sanction Full Face Helmet – £79.99 – £59.99

Save 25%! “At just 850 grams, the Bell Sanction Full Face MTB Helmet is a low-profile full-face mountain bike helmet aimed at dirt shredders and BMX riders who don’t need the more robust Full-9 or Transfer-9. The Sanction has become the choice of adults who want full-face protection but prefer a smaller size and profile.”

Specialized Butcher 27.5 x 2.3in Tyre – £35.00 – £19.99

Save 43%! “TPI: 60. PSI: 35-65. Bead: Folding. Compound: Control 60a Centre, 50a Shoulder. Tubeless Ready: 2Bliss. Weight: 730g/755g/810g.”

RockShox Revelation RC Debonair Boost 27.5in 130mm Fork – £615.00 – £349.00

Save 43%! “Wheel size: 27.5″. Travel: 130mm. Steerer: Tapered. Axle: BOOST™ 15x110mm. Damper adjust: Crown. Spring: DebonAir. Offset: 46mm. Damping adjustments: External rebound, low speed compression.”

Mavic Crossmax Pro Carbon Wheelset – £1,400.00 – £549.99

Save 61%! “The legendary Mavic Crossmax goes carbon! The full carbon rim offers great lateral stiffness whilst the enhanced fibre lacing gives maximum vertical compliance. The two-cross spoke pattern on the front and rear offers great comfort and control.”

WTB Volt Pro Saddle – £54.99 – £24.99

Save 55%! “The Volt is the next evolution in WTB saddles. Thin Line style compact padding borrowed from the Silverado and Devo compliment subtle curves and a melange of popular features from several of our saddles.”

RockShox Reverb Stealth Dropper Post – £377.00 – £179.99

Save 52%! “Completely redesigned internals with new SKF internal floating piston. Available in travel lengths from 100mm to 170mm. Increased bushing overlap. New dedicated post length per travel length. Connectamajig is the coupling hose that makes initial set-up of hydraulic systems easy, fast and convenient.”