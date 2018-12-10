Dirty Deals: gloves, helmets, flat pedals and much more!

A solid selection box of biking bargains this week

Take a break from washing your bike and repairing various bits of storm damage, here’s a solid selection box of biking bargains this week.

All of the brands and products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. So these are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Alpinestars Paragon Knee-Shin Protector – £60.00 – £42.00

Save 30%! Fancy some more protection for the lower part of your legs? Maybe you’re just feeling the cold and want some pseudo-leg warmers that don’t look overtly yoga class? Slide on some of these beauties and relax into your riding.

Morvelo Elemental MTB Shorts – £70.00 – £32.00

Save 54%! “The panelled construction gives them a great fit and with a zipped fly, press stud waist closure and a silicone waist gripper they’re going to stay locked in place. With a DWR finish, they’re also able to fend off mud and puddle splashes with ease.”

Nukeproof Horizon Carbon Riser Bar – £99.99 – £69.99

Save 30%! “Lightweight and comfortable, while far exceeding the strength and durability of an aluminium bar. In fact, the Horizon carbon bar far exceeds the strength of many leading carbon bar competitors in laboratory testing.”

Nukeproof Horizon Flat Pedals – £69.99 – £41.99

Save 40%! ‘With all of the features seen on the Horizon Sam Hill, but in a much more stealth package with a black ano platform including subtle laser etch graphics and accompanied by black adjustable pins.”

Nukeproof Neutron EVO (Electron EVO) Flat Pedals – £29.99 – £22.99

Save 23%! “Super-tough, smooth-spinning and rock-solid underfoot, the Nukeproof Neutron Evo pedals have been designed to offer a lightweight platform that isn’t going to break the bank. The Neutron Evo pedals tip the scales at just 354g for the pair.”

ODI Aaron Gwin Lock-On Grips – £29.99 – £17.99

Save 40%! “Multiple layers of gripping surface utilizing a unique rib pattern that provides positive traction without making the grip feel larger. Alloy reinforced ends which combines the strength of aluminium with the forgiveness of a plastic end.”

Fox Flux Drafter Helmet – £80.00 – £48.00

Save 40%! “With innovative materials such as the proven Varizorb multi-density EPS, all new 300-degree retention system, fully adjustable visor and MIPS option, the all-new Flux redefines open face mtb helmets for the aggressive trail riders of today.”

Fox Sidewinder Gloves – £30.00 – £18.00

Save 40%! As well as the typically natty Fox styling, we appreciate the outer covering of multiple little ‘platelets’. They won’t do that much to protect your hands from knocks but they will do their bit to protect you from brambles and nettles and such like.

Cube Badger Helmet – £109.99 – £65.99

Save the Badger! “Due to the generous coverage, it offers maximum protection and always sits on your head unobtrusively and absolutely safely thanks to the great fit and functional details, such as the fine and versatilely adjustable fit system.”

Camelbak Skyline LR 10 Bag – £114.99 – £74.99

Save 35%! Sits its mass on your hips, dropping the centre of gravity and improving stability. It’s a great idea that really works, eliminating the chance of your pack hitting you in the back of the head on steep descents and stopping it sliding around.

RFR Micro Universal Pump – £14.99 – £8.99

Save 40%! “This compact aluminium pump is capable of delivering air at high pressure or high volume, to a maximum pressure of 80 to 120psi. And it’s compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves, so you can use it on any bike.”

Cube Performance Long Finger Blackline Gloves – £34.99 – £20.99

Save 40%! “Lightweight and very well ventilated long finger glove. Absorbent fabric for wiping off sweat and elastic cuff. The seamless silicone printed fingertips enhance control on brake lever and gear shifters.”

Cube Pro Helmet – £74.95 – £44.97

Save 40%! “It’s great that the CUBE Pro fits me so well with its new finely adjustable fit system and that it is so versatile that I can use it for the road bike and MTB.” Apparently.

Fabric Nanobar Dual Valve Mini Pump – £29.99 – £19.99

Save 33%! “Delivering 120psi inflation from a 180mm body. The size of the Nanobar is reduce by integrating the handle and barrel in an ‘overhandle’ design and a retractable head that offers protection to the valve.”