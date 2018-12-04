Dirty Deals: everything you need to survive this winter

Fear the filth no longer!

Nice out? No, probably not. Here are loads of great deals on the things you need to make mountain biking through winter fun again. Dive in!

>>> Dirty Deals: helmets, grips, Camelbaks and much more!

All of the brands and products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. So these are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Zefal Deflector RM29 Rear Mudguard – £18.99 – £11.99

Save 37%! Made for large wheel MTBs, the Deflector RM29 is the suitable protection for all your rides and races. With a robust and stylish look, the Deflector RM29 can be mounted on the swing arms of full suspension MTBs.

100% Strata Goggles – £24.99 – £18.00

Save 28%! The Strata. Lead the charge. Purpose built for exceptional performance and comfort, The Strata arms you with high-end features at a value that enables you to put in those extra laps.

Michelin Wild Mud Advanced 650B Tyre – £42.99 – £24.99

Save 42%! Make getting mucky a pleasure thanks to the Wild Mud Advanced 650B Folding MTB Tyre from Michelin. These tyres have got great grip through wet mud thanks to small steps on the top of the tread blocks, they self-clean thanks to versatile technology and their rubber compounds are of the highest quality.

Maxxis Shorty 3C EXO TR 27.5in Tyre – £55.99 – £34.99

Save 34%! The Shorty is a mid-spike MTB tyre that performs best in loose or slightly muddy conditions. The Maxxis Shorty DH MTB Tyre was designed as a mid-spike tyre to help the pros handle dry, loose, blown-out corners as well as a bit of mud.

Hutchinson DZO 27.5in Tyre – £44.99 – £29.99

Save 33%! The Hutchinson Dzo Tubeless MTB Tyre is perhaps one of the most aggressive MTB tyres ever created. The special RR Enduro rubber compound is ideal for attacking terrain challenges head on thanks to the sticky, high traction qualities it possesses.

Burgtec BMG Mudguard – £7.99 – £3.99

Save 50%! The BMG is the easy fit mudguard from Burgtec. A simple solution to keep the spray down when the weather is against you. Just simply attach the guard with zip ties to the underside of your fork bridge and fork legs and you are ready to go.

Madison Zenith Waterproof Shorts – £74.99 – £48.99

Save 34%! Simply a lightweight stripped back waterproof trail short. Made from a lightweight 4-way stretch 2.5 layer fabric ideal for freedom of movement on the trails. With 15K breathable and 15K waterproof ratings its well equipped to deal with torrential downpours without letting you overheat.

Muc-Off Anti-Fog Treatment – £9.99 – £8.00

Save 20%! Muc-Off Anti-Fog Treatment uses cutting edge moisture absorption technology with an anti-mist formula to create a transparent, micro-thin coating so your ride is never cut short by foggy goggles! Our Anti-Fog Treatment lasts up to five days, and if you spray on the outside of your swim goggles or sports glasses, the anti-mist formula will help rain bead off to make your ride that much safer!

Fox Attack Waterproof Glove – £35.00 – £21.00

Save 40%! Minimalistic all mountain glove planned for wind and water protection. 100% polyester waterproof top hand fabric. AXsuede fleece waterproof palm. Slip on design. Conductive thread. Screen printed logos.

Specialized Storm Control 650B Tyre – £35.00 – £29.99

Save 14%! With soft rubber compounds that stick to wet roots and rocks, as well as perfectly-spaced knobs that allow the tyre to clean itself of mud and debris, the Storm Control 2Bliss Ready makes for a mud-munching tyre that’s made for riders who won’t shy away from an environmental challenge. Or to put it another way, it delivers traction in sections that most riders won’t even consider hiking over.

Muc-Off Wet Lube 120ml – £7.9 9 – £4.94

Save 38%! Muc-Off Wet Chain Lube is an ultra durable, long distance bicycle chain lubricant and oil that’s been specifically formulated to excel over long distances in wet or muddy conditions. State of the art formula has been derived from natural ingredients and made completely from renewable sources.

Specialized Merino Seamless Long Sleeve Jersey – £59.99 – £44.00

Save 27%! With the outer layer made from merino wool and the inner layer consisting of Dryarn, Specialized’s Merino LS Underwear is soft and comfortable against the skin. The Dryarn layer passes humidity created from riding from the skin to the outside, helping you to stay warm and dry.

Morgan Blue Syn Lube Corse Lubricant 125ml – £10.99 – £7.69

Save 30%! A professional, high quality lubricant spray, Morgan Blue’s Syn Lube Course contains extra adhesive and synthetic additives to reduce friction for smoother shifts and longer lasting components.

Giro Tempo MTB Goggles – £34.99 – £27.99

Save 20%! When you’re looking for that piece of gear that will give you an extra boost of confidence as you push your limits on the trail, the Tempo is where to turn. Featuring our new medium Expansion View Technology (EXV) frame paired with the crisp optics of our True Sight lens, this goggle delivers the comfort and sharp vision that inspire confidence anywhere from your local loop to the bike park.

Altura Mayhem 2 Waterproof Jacket – £119.99 – £67.99

Save 43%! With great breathability and feel this MTB specific waterproof jacket from Altura has a looser fit working well with mid-layers. Taped seams and a hood that fits over most trail helmets along with large pit vents and high waterproof/breathability ratings make this a great value all-weather trail jacket.

Madison DTE Waterproof Baggy Shorts – £84.99 – £54.99

Save 35%! The DTE waterproof short keeps you on the trails no matter what the weather. Made from a 2.5 layer fabric with a 3-layer fabric on the rear panel, inner thigh and knees to avoid wear. Fully tape seam sealed, the DTE waterproof short is 100% waterproof, while the breathable fabric prevents over heating.

Polaris Cascade Waterproof Socks – £34.99 – £24.30

Save 31%! The Cascade Merino Waterproof sock will keep you warm and dry through all your outdoors adventures. This longer length versatile sock will keep you in comfort whether hitting the trails in all conditions or out bike packing and exploring. They have a technical multi fibre three layer construction with a waterproof and breathable membrane.

Altura Merino Long Sleeve Baselayer – £39.99 – £23.11

Save 42%! Keep warm and dry as you cycle, with the Altura Merino Long Sleeve baselayer. Offering superior moisture regulation, breathability, and temperature regulation, Merino wool is a natural technical fabric that is ideal for cycling. Offering unbeatable antibacterial properties, this merino baselayer dramatically reduces the unpleasant smells.

White Lightning Wet Ride Lube 120ml – £6.99 – £5.48

Save 22%! Wet Ride excels over long distances and in the most extreme weather. Wet Ride is a thicker, heavier bodied lubricant that is totally waterproof. Wet Ride is made using only premium synthetic oils and water repelling polymers. The result is a lubricant with unmatched film strength.

Altura Five 40 Waterproof Shorts – £74.99 – £49.99

Save 33%! These Five 40 waterproof shorts offer durable performance and protection from the elements and mud spray. Altura Shield technology is engineered to provide protection from wind and water whilst still offering high levels of breathability. Altura ErgoFit 3D patterning engineered for a more comfortable riding position.

Mudhugger Front Guard – £25.00 – £21.00

Save 16%! With various holes for fitting to different fork braces, the Fr Hugger is suitable for all wheel sizes, 26er 650B and 29er wheel. It also works on Plus wheels with tyres up to 3 inches wide in a ‘Boost’ fork.

Fenwicks Wet Weather Chain Lube – £7.99 – £4.99

Save 29%! Fenwicks wet style lubes offer more protection and performance at bicycle operating temperatures Fenwicks synthetic lubes are made to conditions-specific bespoke formulations. Smoother, quieter functioning bike. Increased protection against corrosion. Decreased wear. Increased maintenance periods.

Mudhugger Standard Rear Mudguard – £23.00 – £19.99

Save 13%! The MudHugger Rear Guard Standard is the ideal guard to get you out in all-weather without having mud or spray flying up off your rear tyre. Its robust design is enough to take the rough and tumble of high intensity trail riding demands. Once fitted to your bike’s seat stays, you will hardly notice it’s there, staying dryer and cleaner for longer.

Bontrager G5 Team Issue 650B 2.5in Tyre – £44.99 – £22.49

Save 50%! Giving you incredible braking control and traction at high speed over aggressive, loose, rocky terrain, wet or dry. A Big-volume downhill tire intended for very aggressive riding over loose, rocky and wet trails. The unique G5 tread profile provides maximum bite at any lean angle, with a predictable transition into controlled slides.