Dirty Deals: grips, helmets, saddles and much more!

Celebrate the arrival of Black Friday season with a bargain or two

A stonking eight Dirty Deals for your delectation and delight on this fine, fine Monday in November. Or, Tuesday if it’s tomorrow now.

>>> Last week’s Dirty Deals: helmets, bike frames, stems and much much more!

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Specialized Myth Comp saddle – £80.00 – £36.00

Save 55%! The broad, flat shape allows for added rider control, while low-friction material on the nose and tail makes moving on and off the saddle stress free. Nominally a women’s saddle but will suit plenty of humans regardless of gender!

Praxis Works Narrow Wide Chainring – £44.99 – £26.99

Save 40%! CRANK BCD – 104. GEARING – 32, 34t. TOOTH – Wide/Narrow tooth profile for better chain retention. MATERIAL – 4.5mm plate 7075 T6 Aluminum for superior stiffness. ANO – Hard Black Anodizing for longer wear.

ODI Elite Pro V2.1 Lock-On Grips – £24.99 – £14.99

Save 40%! Raised Ergonomic Ribbed Pad conforms to the shape of your hand for superior shock absorption without making the grip feel too large. 32mm Outside Diameter (Large).

Mavic XA Pro Wheelset 27.5in or 29in – £835.00 – £501.00

Save 40%! Agile, rigid and strong, the Mavic XA Pro MTB Wheelset 2018 flawlessly manoeuvres technical trails and fast corners thanks to its optimised rim design and robust construction.

Giro Montaro MIPS Helmet – £119.99 – £72.49

Save 52! Features: P.O.V. Plus visor adjustment, hydrophilic anti-microbial padding, full camera mount integration, full goggle integration with strap grippers, MIPS equipped. Ventilation: 16 vents with internal channelling.

Castelli Pro Mesh Multi Sleeveless Baselayer – £54.99 – £30.00

Save 45%! 3d mesh fabric for moisture management. Sublimated print graphic. Waist hem stays flat under shorts. And check out that Castelli tessellated triangles design. Nice.

Cannondale Multi 15 with Chain Breaker Tool – £24.99 – £14.99

Save 40%! Hex: 2 / 2.5 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 8mm. Driver: Philips / Flat. Torx: T25. Chaintool. Spoke Wrenches: 0 / 1 / 2 / 3.

Bell Sanction Full Face Helmet – £79.99 – £38.50

Save 52%! The Sanction is Bell’s low-profile full-face MTB helmet aimed at dirt shredders and BMX riders. The Sanction has become the choice of riders who want full-face protection but prefer a smaller size and profile.