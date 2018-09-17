Dirty Deals: Autumn/Winter filth protection special

Summer officially ends this week so get yourself ready

Next week sees us finally enter autumn. It’s official, as of September 23rd we’ll be riding in autumnal conditions. Best get prepped then.

Madison Protec Waterproof Trousers – £49.99 – £26.99

Save 46%! Now that’s we’ve ditched triple/double chainrings with their attendant trouser-snaring ways, we’re seeing more and more full length trousers out on the trails. Full-on protection ideal for mucking about in the woods.

Endura MTR Shell Jacket – £139.99 – £95.20

Save 32%! With minimum features the Endura MTR Shell jacket manages to offer serious packability and ultra-light weight with the inclusion of a good hood. And it’s this jacket that takes the honours in its class.

100% Hydromatic Short – £99.99 – £49.99

Save 50%! If you don’t want to wear full trousers – or they’re problematic with knee pads, for example – then some weather-proof baggy shorts are a great thing to have.

Maxxis Beaver 27.5 x 2.0in tyre – £44.99 – £23.47

Save 48%! Not an OTT beefy mud spike designed for slaying and schralping endurooooo tracks, the Beaver is simply a good ol’ all-rounder for XC duties.

Specialized Storm Control tyre – £34.99 – £17.50

Save 50%! Another tyre that isn’t too aggro… but the Storm Control is a bit more tenacious in the muck than the Beaver listed above. A modest two inch size makes for a firm but effective rear tyre particularly.

Shimano XT PD-M8040 Flat Pedals – £89.99 – £54.99

Save 38%! The rebirth of a modern, capable flat pedal from Shimano in recent years has been a very good thing. Typical, middle-of-the-road reliability from The Big S.

Shimano GR700 Flat MTB Shoe – £99.99 – £69.99

Save 30%! And to go with the Shimano flat pedals above is this rather natty set of flat pedal shoes. Also available in grey if you’re not a big fan of Smurfs.

Sealskinz MTB Mid Knee Waterproof Socks – £42.00 – £27.99

Save 33%! The untold saviour of British mountain biking: the waterproof sock. Turns any footwear into a winter shoe. Stops the dread of puddle splashes. They make all soggy rides hugely more bearable.

Camelbak Podium Dirt Series Bottle 610ml – £14.99 – £6.49

Save 57%! The one thing no one really talks about regarding the modern way of riding-without-a-backpack is that water bottles can – and usually do – get covered in muck. The Dirt series of ‘bak bottles have mouthpiece covers. Genius.

POC Iris DH Goggles Orange – £47.99 – £27.99

Save 41%! It takes a certain amount of bravado or temperament to sport a set of goggles. You can’t really be shy and wear goggles. Which is a bit of shame because when you wear goggles you realise how great they are. Especially in wet weathers.

Nukeproof Horizon Comp Flat Pedals – £39.99 – £19.99

Save 50%! Some riders switch to flat pedals for the winter. The reasoning behind this is two-fold: firstly it feels a bit safer to slide around on slippy trails if not clipped in and secondly, it acts as a bike-handling refresher to check yourself.

Northwave Raptor GTW Winter SPD MTB Shoes – £189.99 – £112.99

Save 41%! Having said that about flats, if you’re a committed clipper innerer then you may be on the lookout for a total winter solution for your tootsies. Check out the Raptors from Northwave. Never fear the weather with these!

Mobi V-15 Portable Bike Pressure Washer – £99.99 – £59.99

Save 40%! First of all, this is a pocket pressure washer. Don’t expect it to get every last speck of dirt off your entire bike. Treat it as a post-ride car park rinser offerer and you’ll not go far wrong.

Madison DTE Waterproof Baggy Shorts AW17 – £84.99 – £51.99

Save 39%! 2.5 layer fabric with a 3-layer fabric on the rear panel, inner thigh and knees to avoid wear. Fully tape seam sealed, the DTE waterproof short is 100% waterproof, while the breathable fabric reduces over heating.

Lifeline Front Mudguard – £5.99 – £3.99

Save 33%! There is absolutely no reason not to sport a mudguard these days. They’re small, light, unobtrusive, easy and quick to fit and do a great job of keeping trail spray out of your eyes.

Spy Optic Shield ANSI Goggles – £44.99 – £24.99

Save 44%! Frame Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane. Lens Material: Polycarbonate lens. Padding Material: Two-layer fire resistant foam.

Endura MT500 Waterproof Jacket – £199.99 – £124.99

Save 37%! The Endura MT500 II jacket offers protection in really foul weather, with a great hood, plenty of ventilation and loads of stretch in the fabric.

Schwalbe Dirty Dan Evo MTB Tyre – £58.99 – £19.99

Save 66%! If you want to stay upright in the winter you’ll need to replace you’re regular rubber with a proper set of mud tyres. They’re are fewer things that will transform your wet weather riding as significantly as mud tyres do.

Dexshell Ultra Dri Sports Waterproof Sock – £34.00 – £23.79

Save 30%! Dri-release Merino Wool. Quick drying, moisture wicking and odour eliminating. Cushion terry loop footbed.

Cube All Mountain Pedals – £64.99 – £49.99

Save 23%! The shape of Cube’s flat pedal is a well-proven design that runs on smooth, sealed bearings and bushings. The 17mm thick alloy body is slightly concave, and you can remove studs to increase the dished-out feel.

RRP ProGuard Front Mudguard – £24.99 – £21.98

Save 18%! Offers impressive protection from mud and spray. The good guard for enduro or downhill racers looking for the very best protection whilst maximising tyre clearance and reducing the mud clogging issues.