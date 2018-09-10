The 100th edition of Dirty Deals!

Dirty Deals hits 100! The one hundredth edition of our weekly round-up of the very best mountain bike product deals on the internet.

Shimano XTR M9020 Trail Disc Brake – £219.99 – £119.99

Save 45%! Shimano arguably make the best disc brakes. XTR is Shimano’s top tier disc brake. Ergo, this is very probably the best disc brake you can get.

Specialized Storm Control 2Bliss 29 x 2.0in tyre – £35.00 – £14.99

Save 57%! A firm favourite here at mbr, the tubeless-ready Specialized Storm Control is studded with small blocks, and designed for mud, but versatile enough for most trail riding.

Specialized Enduro XL Lock-on Grip – £18.00 – £10.80

Save 40%! Softer, extra thick padding for comfort and shock absorption. Locking clamp with 3mm bolt head. Softer density on the outside for superior vibration damping. Outer diameter: 33mm.

Shimano M7000 SLX 11-146T Cassette 11 speed – £74.99 – £44.99

Save 40%! If, like a lot of people, you have a 11-speed drivetrain from Shimano then the biggest cassette you can get (from Shimano anyway) is a 46 toother. Save your pennies and get this SLX one, rather than the more costly XT.

RockShox Pike RCT3 160mm 27.5in or 140mm 29in – £798.00 – £499.99

Save 37%! Still rocking a non-Boost front end? We don’t blame you. Beside extra tyre clearance there’s not that much of benefit to be had for a lot of riders. Here’s a fine pair of pre-Boost Pikes…

Park Tools Compact Chain Tool – £14.99 – £8.99

Save 40%! Small enough (77g) to go anywhere, yet performs in home workshop too. Includes a loosening shelf to release stiff links. Works on most bicycle chains.

MRP Wave 104BCD Chainring – £54.99 – £27.49

Save 50%! Only available in 34 tooth size, so may be a bit tall for some riders (check your existing setup), this is a high quality thick-thin chainring from the ever-reliable MRP.

Mavic Crossmax Elite MTB Boost 27.5/29in Wheelset – £490.00 – £199.99

Save 59%! Not only are these flipping well cheap, you also get a pair of tyres provided with them as well! Available in XD and Shimano freehub in 27.5in size but only in XD flavour in 29in sizing.

Hump Signal Waterproof Jacket – £79.99 – £39.99

Save 50%! Very much aimed at – and intended for – commuting, the Hump Signal jacket will make for a sturdy and dependable weather-barrier for mountain biking in.

Specialized Ground Control Sport 29 x 2.1in – £23.00 – £13.80

Save 40%! This is not the most aggro-enduro-a-go-go bit of rubber but would make for an ideal rear tyre for those on the more fast-rolling end of the spectrum.

Fabric Scoop Shallow Elite Saddle – £44.99 – £26.99

Save 40%! The Fabric Scoop offers a sublime level of comfort independent of riding conditions and style of bike. It has a more rounded profile, relying on its padding and flexible base to supply the comfort. It’s easy to navigate quickly when needed and the fact that the different price points do little to impact on the comfort is a bonus.

Endura MT500 II Waterproof Jacket – £199.99 – £124.99

Save 37%! At 535g, it’s definitely more for wearing all day than carrying just in case, but if ride in the uplands and need to know your waterproof is going to cut it when things get nasty, this one definitely will.

