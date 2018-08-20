Dirty Deals: half price gloves, helmets, Five Ten Impacts and much more!

Roll up! Roll up! Get yer mountain bike bargains 'ere!

It’s Monday again. Boo! Which means it’s time for another edition of Dirty Deals. Yay! We’ve assembled 11 great deals for you.

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Specialized Keg Storage Vessel – £11.99 – £5.99

Save 50%! Storage bottles used to just be a road cycling thing but since the advent of riding-without-a-pack in mountain biking we’ve seen storage vessels appearing on trail bikes too.

Shimano XT M8000 front & rear disc brake set – £239.98 – £135.00

Save 44%! With the new 4-pot XT disc brakes hitting the stores there are plenty of deals flying aorund on the standard 2-pot XT disc brakes. This is one of the better bargains we’ve come across.

Fox Clothing Attack Thermo Softshell jacket – £90.00 – £44.99

Save 50%! The front of the jersey is wind and water-resistant, providing insulation and rain protection without bulk. The arms and back panel are breathable to prevent overheating and feature a DWR coating.

Fox Clothing Dirtpaw Race Full Finger Gloves – £25.00 – £14.99

Save 40%! The first of two glove deals in this week’s Dirty Deals. You can literally never have too many gloves if you’re a regular mountain biker. Snap up a good pair from a reputable brand as and when you see ’em.

Fox Clothing Proframe Mink Helmet – £225.00 – £135.00

Save 40%! This is nominally the women’s version of the Proframe but we’re fairly certain the only different is the colourway! Can you live with the colour options? If so, grab a flipping bargain ASAP.

Five Ten Impact Low – £104.99 – £49.99

Save 50%! Although the Freerider has arguably usurped the Impact Low for the majority of rider there are still some folk who prefer the added clout and comfort of the Impact Low. And these are half price for once.

Race Face Aeffect Single Chainset – £129.9 9 – £69.99

Save 46%! No nonsense. Straightforward. Works with 24mm spindle axles (AKA Shimano). These are a bit shorter (170mm) than standard arms and come with a slightly smaller chainring (30T) so would be ideal for a low-BB 29er. Or any bike really!

Endura MT500 Spray II Baggy Shorts – £79.99 – £35.00

Save 56%! Not available in Medium. Nor available (at this price anyway) in the blue colourway. Other than those two provisos, check ’em out. Very, very nice Enduro baggies for less than half price.

RockShox RS1 ACS Solo Air 27.5/29in fork – £1489.99 – £499.99

Save 66%! One of the wildest forks released in recent years, the upside-down RS1 was a bold move from RockShox. A bold move that not many people went for unfortunately. Thus this massively hacked discounted deal from CRC.

Shimano Deore M506 Disc Brake – £59.99 – £24.99

Save 58%! Watch out: these are ‘wrong’ ie. left hand is the front brake and right hand is the rear brake BUT in our experience it’s very easy to unplug-and-swap the hoses over, so this is a good way of getting a bargain pair of brakes.

100% iTrack Gloves – £19.99 – £9.99

Save 50%! Perforated single-layer Clarino palm. Polymesh backhand. Silicon printed palm graphics. Trek-Dry finger gussets. Integrated tech-thread works with smartphone/device touchscreens.