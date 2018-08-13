Dirty Deals: helmets, wheels, tyres and much more!

Another helping of laser guided biking bargains guaranteed to brighten your day and possibly dent your bank balance. Sorry! Not sorry.

>>> Previous edition of Dirty Deals: 42% off Rockshox forks, massive discounts on SRAM brakes and much more!

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Giro Chronicle MIPS helmet – £99.99 – £64.99

Save 35%! Giro arguably invented the modern enduro/trial lid with their Giro Feature model a few years back. The Chronical is essentially the latest version of this style of low-coverage vented peak lid. One of the comfiest helmets you’ll ever wear.

Shimano XT bottom bracket – £34.99 – £13.99

Save 61%! The sun rises, the sun sets, bottom brackets wear out. Some things are just a fact of life. At some point you will need a new bottom bracket. It makes sense to stock up while there are insane deals like this going around. Heck, get two!

Shimano XT wheels 27.5in and 29in – half price!

Save 50%! Shimano XT wheels will never win any glamour awards. Or any lightweight prizes. Or make anyone’s jaws drop with pioneering design. But for under two hundred and fifty quid you can get yourself a pair of them for your bike. No nonsense = good sense.

Mavic Crossmax Charge XL 29 x 2.35 tyre – £47.00 – £23.50

Save 50%! You rarely ever see Mavic tyres out on the trails. This is for a couple of reasons: 1) they are expensive and, 2) people stick to bigger tyre brands. But for those wishing to branch out and find a super sticky 29er tyre with decent carcass, you’ll love these.

HT Components X-2 DH clipless pedal – £119.99 – £59.99

Save 50%! The X2 downhill pedal from HT Component used by multiple world champion Aaron Gwin. The X-2 is light pedal with a deep concave pedal and mud clearance. The X2 also features 5 adjustable pin in each side for custom grip. The supplied with X1 cleats and 8mm socket set.

Thomson Elite X4 Stubby stem – £89.99 – £44.99

Save 50%! You don’t hear much fuss and fizz about Thomson these days. So much so that it’s easy to forget all about them. Which is probably why these are in the sale. It’s not because they aren’t completely excellent stems that’s for sure. Secretly the best in fact.

Thomson Seat Collar – £34.99 – £17.49

Save 50%! Be warned, if you get one of these you will never use anything else on any other bike. Ever. Sometimes companies achieve perfection. This is one instance of a perfect product. Looks great, performs greater.

Maxxis Minion SS 27.5 x 2.35 rear tyre – £49.99 – £24.99

Save 50%! Maybe this year’s heatwave has finally got your thinking of running a rear tyre in the modern semi-slick vein. Well, you can’t go far wrong with a Minion SS in our opinion. Especially not if it’s half price!

Easton Lock-On Grips – £24.99 – £12.49

Save 50%! Some people these days are very particular about their grips. Other folk just buy bargain grips in appropriately matching/clashing colourways. For the former, these grips are 30mm diameter. For the latter, they come in loadsa colours.

Shimano Zee M640 10-speed rear mech – £69.99 – £29.99

Save 57%! One of the greatest mountain bike products of all time. An absolute bona fide cult item. The Zee rear mech won’t be of interest to everyone – or indeed fit their transmissions – but if you know, you know.

Camelbak Ratchet – £79.99 – £45.99

Save 43%! It is actually the law that we have to feature a Camelbak in every edition of Dirty Deals. Okay, that’s not true. But we do put a bargain ‘bak in if we find one. Who isn’t interested in a new handbag eh?