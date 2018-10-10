Watch Danny MacAskill get downright dirty in Endura’s new waterproof onesie

Endura MT500 Waterproof Suit promo vid

Watch Danny MacAskill and Stu Thompson – the guy who is usually behind the camera in Danny MacAskill’s videos – have some downright filthy fun.

>>> How to make yourself head-to-toe waterproof

Endura have a whole heap of updates and new kit ready for this winter. Most of their jackets have had a few tweaks including our favourite MTR and MT500 jackets. But the big news is Endura are bringing out a onesie

Similar in idea to waterproof onesies like the Dirtlej Dirtsuit, the new MT500 Waterproof Suit is made from Endura’s ExoShell 60 top-end waterproof fabric for full protection. A split front design makes it comfortable to live with and zip off legs increase the practicality.

Endura MT500 Waterproof Suit press release

There are times in a MTBers year where the weather is so bad it’s good. Teeming with rain and blowing a hoolie. Is that a bit of driving sleet? Stuff your dusty trails and tan lines. We’re heading out anyway, just like Danny and Stu…

Designed for Danny, the MT500 Waterproof Suit is the do-it-all, foul-weather onesie with a smile on its face and serious tech at its heart. This one-piece all-mountain suit reminds you that the worst weather can deliver the best days…. for you kids that love to get downright dirty!

The unique, split front construction has a sealed rear connection with an independent trouser waist and jacket hem at the front, providing support and comfort with full mud protection security where you need it most. This also means that the suits looks like a 2 piece from the front and accommodates a wider range of body shapes, plus it is really easy to put on and off even when wearing shoes.

