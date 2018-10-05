How to make yourself head-to-toe waterproof

Essential items to survive the wet season

Rise above autumn and winter with these rider essentials. You’ll be loving it through ’til spring. Essential items to survive the wet season.

>>> The best mountain bike mud tyres

From toe-to-head here are our favourite things to dig out when it’s looking really rather moist out there…

Flat pedal shoes: Five Ten Freerider EPS, £105

Some riders will swear by other brand flat pedal shoes that have lace covers and things like that but the bottom line is that we don’t think it’s worth sacrificing pedal traction for slightly better weatherproofing. That said, the EPS version of the classic Freerider is impressively good at keeping the worst wet and cold away. The seam-free outer does a good job of not sponging up water. The Primaloft insulation and bodyheat-reflecting foot-liner really help keep the chill away. Pair these with some good waterproof socks (see below) and you’ll be set for AW2018.

Clipless shoes: Shimano MW5 boots, £130

Fit-and-forget footwear. With just the right amount of flex, a practical speed lace system, perfectly covered by a single large protective flap, and effective waterproofing and insulation, the classic Shimano MW5 winter boots just work.

Waterproof socks: Sealskinz MTB Mid Knee socks, £42

If you’re going to go down the route of waterproof then don’t do it by half measures. Get the longest ones you can find and get them from a decent brand. The ankle length ones you can get from cut-price supermarkets aren’t anywhere near as good. Get some from Sealskinz and no only will you get a sock made from really good material, it will also be much more better tailored and ergonomic ie. it will stay up and won’t have baggy bits that allow the chills and condensation to ruin things.

Waterproof shorts: Madison Zenith 4-Season DWR shorts, £75

DWR stands for durable water repellent and it’s a special Teflon-style chemical treatment applied to the face fabric. It repels water and pools it on the surface of the fabric where it can then run off. To further improve the Zenith shorts‘ foul weather credentials, it features a large waterproof, three-layer panel on the seat, which is taped on the inside to resist trail splatter.

Waterproof jacket: Endura MT500 II jacket, £199

The Endura MT500 II jacket offers protection in really foul weather, with a great hood, plenty of ventilation and loads of stretch in the fabric. It holds its own against some horrendous horizontal rain.

Waterproof gloves: Sealskinz Dragon Eye MTB Ultralite gloves, £30

Sealskinz has created a winner with the Dragon Eye MTB Ultralite. Almost as good as not wearing gloves for comfort and bar feel, but with the added protection of a durable palm.

Eyewear: Giro Blok MTB Goggles, £69

Yep, we’re going full enduro here. One of the best sets of goggles out at the moment. The Giro Blok give the rider an almost uninterrupted field of view, which is pretty much what you need from your eyewear. Lens clarity is particularly good with the blue tinted mirror lens. Overall an excellent goggle choice for all types of gravity based riding.

Mudguard: Mudhugger Front Race mudguard, £25

Mudhugger mudguard fastens to the lower fork legs and brace with zip-ties, and is compatible with both 27.5in and 29in wheels. There are three slot positions, allowing you to rotate it forward on longer-travel forks. The Mudhugger is slightly shorter thansome, but it’s lighter, often half the price and for the majority of wet rides, just as effective.

Frame protector: Muc-Off Uber Wax, £31

If you can be bothered, waxing your frame makes it much easier to clean afterwards, limits the amount of mud that’ll stick to it and minimises the extra weight you’ll have to carry around. Yes, it takes longer to wash and wax your bike, and you need to renew the surface by applying a small maintenance layer after every wash, but for some folk it’s worth it. Read: How to stop mud from sticking to your bike.

Skincare: Weleda Calendula Weather Protection Cream, £9

Yes, that is a picture of some moisturiser. Baby moisturiser no less! It’s not a mistake. This stuff does seem to keep your face protected from harsh wet and windy weather. Sure, this sort of thing is not everyone’s cup of tea but if it’s still worthincluding here.