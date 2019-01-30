The coolest stuff from Core Bike 2019

The best bikes and kit of Core Bike 2019

Whilst not known for loads of first glimpses of brand new product, there’s still enough at Core Bike to whet the appetite for the coming year.

Core Bike is the annual trade show that traditionally kicks off the new year for the industry, showcasing the latest bikes and kit that you will be seeing in bike shops during the coming months.

Ragley revamp

We covered the newly spruced up range of steel and aluminium hardtails from the brand that helped to define the UK specific hardcore hardtail recently. Core Bike was the first time we could take a look at the new bikes in the flesh and they are looking pretty fine.

Nukeproof’s Sam Hill signature range expands

EWS champ and all-round bike wizard Sam Hill has added to his signature range of components from Nukeproof with a new Horizon stem, handlebar, softer compound grip and the opinion polarising enduro handguards.

IXS Trigger AM helmet

IXS has brought out a goggle friendly enduro/trail lid in the shape of the Trigger AM. This new lid is the first IXS helmet to be created using the in-mould process (putting both shell and foam in the mould to create a stronger and more durable structure). Available in four muted colours, the big news is the adaptable and moveable visor.

Hope Fortus rims

Alongside the brand new 2er trail bike HB-130, Hope also had its new range of rims on show. The four different internal widths, ranging from 23mm to 33mm, allow Hope to build their Hope Hoops to suit any discipline from road to downhill through gravel, XC and enduro. Each rim option features a different internal structure to suit its intended use. Hope is also potentially intending on selling the rims separately, something it hasn’t done before when you had to buy its complete wheels to get the rim.

100% protection

100% has had riders covered in terms of helmets, eyewear, gloves and clothing for as long as it has been in existence but now it has taken the next step by producing a quartet of knee and elbow pads. Ranging from simple sleeve style pads suited for trail riding to full on DH certified knee and elbow protection, 100% has you covered.

Fuji Auric LT

Fuji remains a relatively small name in the UK but the new Auric LT has a couple of interesting features that apparently make it an enduro bike to be reckoned with. The 160mm of rear wheel travel is handled by the distinctive MLink suspension design. This puts a pivot halfway down the chainstays to create a unique suspension path. A 170mm fork and 27.5″ wheels put it firmly in the ‘long travel’ category.

Syncros/Scott

Syncros might be known more for being Scott’s component partner company but its range of aftermarket components is ever expanding. We took a look at its bonkers 1250 gram Silverton SL full carbon wheels at their launch last year but now these superb examples of composite engineering are now available in the UK. Boasting a one piece construction, the hub shell, spokes and rim are all moulded together to create a super light, stiff and durable wheelset. It also had the custom Fraser IC SL one piece carbon bar and stem that Nino Schurter used to win his most recent World Champions jersey on show, along with his cool custom saddle. Both are available to buy now (albeit without the custom colours or graphics).