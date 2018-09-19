Sam Hill’s custom Día de Muertos Nukeproof Mega

It's dead good

This latest creation Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Mega 275c follows on from the Grave Digger Custom Mega that Sam had two years ago.

Nukeproof press release

Short of Sam’s awesome performances this year there is no real reason to be dropping this bike now, but we’ve wanted to do something a bit personal for Sam as a little thank you for this year. The Nukeproof design team always love these sort of challenges to inspire and allow them to express their creative sides (Huge thanks to Colin and Enrique).

Something again a little personal to Sam. Inspired by Pedro and Wanita (Sam’s skeleton tattoo’s on his shins). We hope you like the wild vessel as much as Sam and our team did. It’s difficult to convey all the details, it’s designed as a bit of fun inspired from Sam, his family and amusing things we know he would like. Stoked of his reaction to the new vessel and can’t wait to see it on the Enduro World Series stages of Ainsa and Finale Ligure.

A huge thanks to our local paint legend Jonny at Elite Refinishing, Belfast. Countless man hours, blood and profanities have gone into creating the awesome hand painted Mega 275c frame. A huge thanks to Mavic for the custom matching Deemax Pro wheels, AVS handguards (you going to need them in Ainsa). Still to come are a few more treats from key team sponsors for Sam, we will drop them as we get them, so keep your eyes peeled.

As ever this bike is built by Sam’s mechanic Jacy Schumilak.