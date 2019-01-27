Ragley is back for 2019 and there’s a new Big Al model in the range

After taking a break in 2018 the hardcore hardtail brand is back

Reports of Ragley’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. The hardcore hardtail brand is back for 2019 with refreshed classics and a new alloy 29er.

>>> Best Hardtail Mountain Bike 2018: best reviewed mountain bikes under £500, £750 and £1000

Ragley 2019 press release

After a one-year sabbatical, Ragley is back and feeling fresh.

A brand famous for its no-nonsense approach to riding, Ragley is back with a new range of great value, fun loving bicycles.

The old favourites get updates to geometry, tube profiles, frame ‘standards’ and spec. The Big Al slots into the range as a 29-inch wheeled counterpart to the Marley.

Ragley Big Al

The Big Al puts a middle finger up to those who think the cutting-edge geometry of their range topping model has no place at this price point. The Big Al shares the same modern angles as the Big Wig, but on a more price sensitive build kit and a lighter weight alloy frame.

Whether you want something out of the box to ride the socks off, or a frame you can build into something a little bit special, the Big Al is a blank canvass for your riding imagination. Well-mannered as a stable trail/XC bike but slack enough for the most demanding of trails, there is no stopping this cable 29-inch beauty, go forth and find your own fun…

• Head Angle: 65˚Static

• Effective Seat Angle: 74˚

• Chain stay length: 435mm

• Rear Axle: Ragley 12mm x 148mm Thru-Axle

• BB Shell: 73mm BSA

• Wheel Size: 29”

• Max Tyre Size: 2.5”

• ISCG 05 Tabs

• 5 Year Warranty and lifetime crash replacement

• Complete bike – £999.99

• Frame only – £299.99

Ragley Blue Pig

It’s 10 years since the Blue Pig first hit the trails. The latest iteration is a very different beast to the original, but its intentions haven’t changed. It’s happiest when ridden hard, roosting turns and hammering the descents. From tearing up your local singletrack, exploratory adventures in the wild, racing enduro or the annual alpine pilgrimage; the Blue Pig will take whatever you can throw at it.

We have tweaked the test winning geometry, increased rear wheel spacing to boost and finessed tubing cross sections on the rear triangle to deliver a little more comfort.

Pedal up, get rowdy down, repeat.

• Head Angle: 64˚Static

• Effective Seat Angle: 74˚

• Chain stay length: 425mm

• Rear Axle: Ragley 12mm x 148mm Thru-Axle

• BB Shell: 73mm BSA

• Wheel Size: 27.5”

• Max Tyre Size: 2.6”

• ISCG 05 Tabs

• 5 Year Warranty and lifetime crash replacement

• Complete bike – £1749.99

• Frame only – £549.99

Ragley Big Wig

The Big Wig is the wagon-wheeled sibling to the Blue Pig. Versatility remains the name of the game and whether you’re in it for the miles or the smiles, the Big Wig brings the party.

Slack and long, this sure-footed hardtail is at home lapping the trail centre, conquering an epic back country adventure or levitating between the tape at your local enduro race.

The latest iteration takes up where the old model left off, just with some added reach, a slightly steeper seat angle and a whisker off the head angle. Like the Blue Pig, the stays have been refined for added comfort in the saddle, but without compromise in the direction that counts.

If you don’t understand 29-inch hardtails, you haven’t ridden the Big Wig yet.

• Head Angle: 65˚Static

• Effective Seat Angle: 74˚

• Chain stay length: 435mm

• Rear Axle: Ragley 12mm x 148mm Thru-Axle

• BB Shell: 73mm BSA

• ISCG 05 Tabs

• Wheel Size: 29”

• Max Tyre Size: 2.5”

• Complete bike – £1749.99

• Frame only – £549.99

Ragley Piglet

You like the Blue Pig but you’re concerned it’s hard-riding credentials don’t quite suit the cut of your jib? The Piglet was designed as its milder mannered counterpart. Built around a shorter travel fork and general trail riding vital statistics; it’s the perfect all-round UK mountain bike.

Still designed to be ridden with gumption, the new frame has been given a friendly dose of boost with a 148×12 to stiffen up the rear. Reach grows, headangle slackens, seat angle steepens: so whilst it’s aimed firmly at trail, it will still speeder bike through the trees with accuracy and poise.

Small wheels and Ragley’s trail geometry, fun for miles.

• Head Angle: 65.5˚Static

• Effective Seat Angle: 74˚

• Chain stay length: 425mm

• Rear Axle: Ragley 12mm x 148mm Thru-Axle

• BB Shell: 73mm BSA

• ISCG 05 Tabs

• Wheel Size: 27.5”

• Max Tyre Size: 2.6”

• 5 Year Warranty and lifetime crash replacement

• Complete bike – £1749.99

• Frame only – £549.99

Ragley Mmmbop

The Mmmbop gets showered with the same geometry fairy dust as the award winning Blue Pig, but uses alloy as the main ingredient. The same fun-loving character remains with a no-nonsense build kit to keep you spinning mile after mile, ripping turn after turn and boosting off every root in sight.

The tick box exercise is complete: boost axles, threaded BB, ISCG 05 tabs and stealth dropper routing. There’s just one big blank space remaining: a description of how you’re going to ride it…

• Head Angle: 64˚Static

• Effective Seat Angle: 74˚

• Chain stay length: 425mm

• Seat post: 31.6mm

• Rear Axle: Ragley 12mm x 148mm Thru-Axle

• BB Shell: 73mm BSA

• Wheel Size: 27.5”

• Max Tyre Size: 2.6”

• ISCG 05 Tabs

• 5 Year Warranty and lifetime crash replacement

• Complete bike – £1299.99

• Frame only – £299.99

Ragley Marley

Marley 1 Complete Bike – £1299.99

Frame only – £299.99

Marley 2 Complete Bike – £999.99

The Marley is a modern classic with the previous iteration landing a whole heap of awards and accolades. The new bike retains the same DNA but updates to the boost axle ‘standard’ and the same geometry revisions as its steel counterpart, the Piglet.

The Marley was created to bring high-end features, geometry and ride feel to a lower price point. A fun and engaging ride for an all-day loop, joining the local shop ride, playing in the woods or a long weekend at a trail centre.

Proof that you don’t need to break the bank to get the most out of mountain biking, both Marley builds are dripping with choice components so you can keep shredding month-after-month, year-after-year.

• Head Angle: 65.5˚Static

• Effective Seat Angle: 74˚

• Chain stay length: 425mm

• Rear Axle: Ragley 12mm x 148mm Thru-Axle

• BB Shell: 73mm BSA

• Wheel Size: 27.5”

• Max Tyre Size: 2.6”

• ISCG 05 Tabs

• 5 Year Warranty and lifetime crash replacement