Cargo bike trials? Chris Akrigg doing typically Chris Akrigg things on a deeply inappropriate bike

Mongoose marketing dept mayhem

Chris Akrigg doing typically Chris Akrigg things aboard a very, very inappropriate bicycle. Cargo bike trials anyone?

Video description

Mongoose Bikes: “Chris Akrigg takes our cargo bike, the Envoy out for a spin in typical Akrigg fashion. Special guest appearance by the Legion L100. Disclaimer: Riding the Envoy cargo bike like Chris Akrigg will most likely void the warranty. We suggest keeping it on the streets and don’t try and put your friends in the side bags.”