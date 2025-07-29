Canyon’s Neuron:ON e-bike is surprisingly fun to ride, and the new CLLCTV edition looks even more of a hoot, but two things immediately put me off

With extra brawn and bags of attitude, the Neuron:ON CLLCTV adds a spicy new option to Canyon's e-bike range.

Canyon has just unleashed a bigger, burlier, radder, version of its Neuron:ON e-bike called the CLLCTV edition. This is the first new e-bike we’ve seen from Canyon since the German direct-sales giant ran into problems with the battery casings on its Spectral:ON and Torque:ON models. And even if it’s not a completely fresh model, it points towards a return to normality for a brand used to rolling out new bikes on a regular basis. Canyon is not the only direct-to-consumer company facing difficulties presently. Just two weeks ago, YT-Industries announced it was going into self-administration with a view to restructuring the business as a going concern, leaving some customers out of pocket with neither bikes nor refunds.

Canyon Neuron:ON CLLCTV edition need to know

140mm travel e-bike with a 160mm fork and Bosch CX motor

New link allows MX wheel option on M-XL sizes

CLLCTV build is category 4E rated (one level higher than the regular Neuron:ON)

Bosch CX motor with 750W and 100Nm powered by a removable 800Wh internal battery

Range extender compatible adding 250Wh extra range

Priced at €5,499 / £5,149

I rode the carbon version of the Canyon Neuron:ON two years ago, and even if the motor has been updated, the geometry and suspension remain unchanged. Despite being overshadowed by the enduro-specific Strive:ON at the time, I still found it a surprisingly rapid and engaging rig. OK, so calling the CLLCTV edition a new bike is stretching it, but the new version does get some tasty parts, starting with the ruby red RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork with 160mm of travel up front. This is complemented by a RockShox Super Deluxe piggyback shock at the back looking after the 140mm of travel.

Alloy frame with removable battery

The alloy frame uses a four-bar linkage design, with a large cut-out in the down tube to allow the 800Wh battery to be removed. Five frame sizes are available, from XS to XL, with the two smallest options getting 27.5in wheels front and rear, and the Medium upwards running a mullet set-up. In this case they are DT Swiss H1900 wheels shod with Schwalbe Magic Mary Radial tyres.

B0sch CX motor with standard power upgrade

SRAM’s powerful Maven brakes take on stopping duties, while SRAM’s cable-operated T-Type Eagle 90 Transmission looks after shifting. Injecting considerable poke into the riding experience is the updated Bosch CX motor with newly unlocked 750W peak power, 100Nm torque, and 400% assistance. All modes are configurable via the Bosch Flow app, and the big 800Wh battery can be enhanced with a 250Wh range extender for huge days in the hills. To give you some idea of how far that’ll take you, in our recent range test of the Bosch CX with power update, we managed 1,600m of climbing in Turbo mode.

Less appealing is the omission of the new Bosch Kiox 400C top tube display on the Neuron:ON. Instead you get the bulky and clunky LED Remote on the handlebar, with only a simple stack of LED chunks giving basic ride information. The Neuron:ON also uses service-unfriendly headset routed cables.

Note: We originally listed the Neuron:ON CLLCTV as only category 3E rated, for flowing trails with sporadic jumps of maximum 60cm. Canyon has subsequently got in touch to add the CLLCTV edition boasts an improved 4E rating, approved for much tougher enduro trails. The rest of the Neuron:ON range remains category 3E rated.

The Canyon Neuron:ON CLLCTV is on sale now priced at €5,499 / £5,149.

canyon.com