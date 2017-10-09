Calibre Line 10 aims to be the £750 winter hardtail to beat

Sorted numbers and impressive spec

The Calibre Line 10 is designed to be a well priced, aggressive hardtail for ragging through the mud in the coldest months.

Calibre Line 10 need to know

“Winter hardtail”

120mm RockShox suspension fork

66.5° head angle

73° seat angle

Relatively long reach (450mm on a Large)

1x drivetrain

Wide rims

Schwalbe tyres (yes those are WTB in the pics)

Dropper post

Aside from the paintjob not being dirty brown out ofthe box, the Calbre Line 10 does indeed appear to tick a lot of the boxes when it comes to choosing a hardtail to thrash around during winter.

Whether it’s to be your only bike or you’re one of those sensible people who put their expensive full susser into storage for a few months and break out a no-nonsense hardtail instead.

Geometry-wise, the Line 10 isn’t at the bleeding edge but it’s far from old hat. The numbers look pretty much on-trend for a capable hardtail designed for 2018.

The reach is roomy but not huge. The head angle doesn’t scream slack-attack. The standover is perfectly fine. Perhaps the most significant number is the low BB.

Spec-wise, whilst it’s not as immediately as gobsmacking as the £1k Calibre Bossnut full suspension trail bike, a more considered inspection reveals precious few, if any, weak links or clearance-parts speccing. There’s nothing here that needs changing until it wears out really.

Shimano disc brakes and 1x drivetrain (with an excellent Sunrace 11-42t wide range no less). WTB 29mm internal width rims. 760mm wide bar is fine and the 45mm stem is a pleasing sight. The Tranz X dropper post offers 120mm of drop. Bolt-thru RockShox Recon fork.

Any niggles? Not especially but if we’re being moon-on-a-sticky it’d be nice to see bolt-thru rear end. And it’s missing a Small frame size option so riders shorter than 5’6″ are out of luck. And a Schwalbe Rapid Rob rear tyre is perhaps a tad optimistic on a winter bike.

>>> Interview with designer of the Calibre Bossnut and Beastnut

All in all, another well thought out mountain bike from Calibre Bikes.

Want to know how it rides?

There’s a review of it in the forthcoming issue of mbr.