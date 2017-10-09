Calibre Line 10 aims to be the £750 winter hardtail to beat

Sorted numbers and impressive spec
The Calibre Line 10 is designed to be a well priced, aggressive hardtail for ragging through the mud in the coldest months.
Calibre Line 10 need to know
- “Winter hardtail”
- 120mm RockShox suspension fork
- 66.5° head angle
- 73° seat angle
- Relatively long reach (450mm on a Large)
- 1x drivetrain
- Wide rims
- Schwalbe tyres (yes those are WTB in the pics)
- Dropper post
Aside from the paintjob not being dirty brown out ofthe box, the Calbre Line 10 does indeed appear to tick a lot of the boxes when it comes to choosing a hardtail to thrash around during winter.
Whether it’s to be your only bike or you’re one of those sensible people who put their expensive full susser into storage for a few months and break out a no-nonsense hardtail instead.
Geometry-wise, the Line 10 isn’t at the bleeding edge but it’s far from old hat. The numbers look pretty much on-trend for a capable hardtail designed for 2018.
The reach is roomy but not huge. The head angle doesn’t scream slack-attack. The standover is perfectly fine. Perhaps the most significant number is the low BB.
Spec-wise, whilst it’s not as immediately as gobsmacking as the £1k Calibre Bossnut full suspension trail bike, a more considered inspection reveals precious few, if any, weak links or clearance-parts speccing. There’s nothing here that needs changing until it wears out really.
Shimano disc brakes and 1x drivetrain (with an excellent Sunrace 11-42t wide range no less). WTB 29mm internal width rims. 760mm wide bar is fine and the 45mm stem is a pleasing sight. The Tranz X dropper post offers 120mm of drop. Bolt-thru RockShox Recon fork.
Any niggles? Not especially but if we’re being moon-on-a-sticky it’d be nice to see bolt-thru rear end. And it’s missing a Small frame size option so riders shorter than 5’6″ are out of luck. And a Schwalbe Rapid Rob rear tyre is perhaps a tad optimistic on a winter bike.
>>> Interview with designer of the Calibre Bossnut and Beastnut
All in all, another well thought out mountain bike from Calibre Bikes.
Want to know how it rides?
There’s a review of it in the forthcoming issue of mbr.