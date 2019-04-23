The top 10 best mountain bike routes in England

Happy Saint George's Day!

It’s Saint George’s Day today so what better day to draw up our list of what we think are the ten best mountain bike routes in England.

Sure, Saint George didn’t ride a bike. Nor was he English. Nor was he probably even called George. But let’s not let the facts get in the way of a good old list.

England may not have the heights of the other parts of the United Kingdom but contrary to what some people may think, you don’t need mountains to ride a mountain bike. If it’s on dirt, it qualifies.

Having said that, there’s plenty of elevation in the majority of the following routes. There’s also loads of trees, plenty of roots, piles of rocks, hods of views and tons of singletrack.

We have put the top ten in order of what we currently think is The Best. Truth be told, the order of this list is apt to change depending on various things, not least personal peccadilloes and the prevailing weather. But all things being equal this is our sequential top 10.

1. Long Mynd, Shropshire

2. Nan Bield, Lake District

3. The Quantocks, Somerset

4. Porlock, Exmoor

5. Sticks Pass, Helvellyn

6. Gunnerside Gill, Yorkshire Dales

7. Howgill Fells, Sedbergh

8. Great Hograth, North York Moors

9. The Best of the South Downs

10. Cut Gate, Peak District

What about Wales and Scotland?

Well, check out all these great routes for a start.

And we’ll try to remember to do similar Top 10 lists for Wales and Scotland routes as and when their saint days pop up (which is a bit late for 2019, sorry!)