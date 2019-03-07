Shropshire Long Mynd, Midlands route

As featured in MBR’s 20 best mountain bike UK trails, click here to view

Long Mynd, Shropshire

25km (15.5 miles)

The Long Mynd rises out of the ground like the back of a whale breaking the surface of the ocean. It’s a vast, friendly looking lump of a hill with one of mbr’s favourite trails — long, fast and fun. Just watch out on a windy day, as the lack of tree cover means it gets pretty breezy.

To see the map and download the GPS route, click here.

This route is taken from a guide to Shropshire in MBR’s May 2013 issue, out now.