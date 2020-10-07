Best mountain bike crank deals available right now

We've been overloading our browser's tab function to bring you very best mountain bike crank deals available as of right now. Crank it up!

When and why you should get a new set of cranks or a whole chainset can vary greatly. Sometimes you’re on the hunt because you’ve damaged a crank in a crash. Sometimes you’re looking to save weight. Sometimes you’re after trying a different crank arm length. Sometimes you need a chainset to help complete a new bike build. And osmetimes you just want a new chainset… just because.

‘Buy Now’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Current best mountain bike crank deals

SRAM X01 Eagle was £395.00, now £259.00

Save 34%! “The strongest, stiffest, lightest crankset available. All-new SRAM CARBON TUNED crank technology gives extreme stiffness and light weight. All-new chainring technology is designed specifically for Eagle chains and drivetrains. The X-SYNC 2 chainring gives significantly quieter performance, with better mud clearing and extraordinary durability.”

Buy Now: SRAM X01 Eagle Direct Mount Chainset 12 Speed from Tredz for only £259.00!

SRAM X1 1400 was £305.00, now £225.00

Save 26%! “Quality and durability combine in the SRAM X1 crankset to deliver consistent performance every time out. Featuring SRAM’s X-SYNC tooth profile, the X1 crankset is engineered for complete chain control. Each tooth’s thickness is CNC-machined to work seamlessly with the chain’s inner and outer links.”

Buy Now: SRAM X1 1400 BB30 32T Chainset from Tredz for only £225.00!

DMR Axe LE was 160.00, now £123.00

Save 24%! “Lightweight 790g (Arms, BB and Direct mount Blade 34t). ø30mm axle for unrivalled stiffness. 165mm, 170mm or 175mm options, plus 83mm/165mm DH spec. BB options: Euro BB, PF30, BB30, BB92, 68-73mm/83mm Threaded. 176mm Q-Factor. SRAM style direct mount compatible.”

Buy Now: DMR Axe LE Crank was £160.00, now £123.00!

SRAM NX Eagle DUB Boost was £104.00, now £83.21

Save 20%! “The SRAM NX Eagle DUB Boost Crankset delivers exceptional, dependable performance every time you ride. Using technology from SRAM’s higher-end crankset, the NX Eagle DUB Crankset is packed with features and is incredible value for money.”

Buy Now: SRAM NX Eagle DUB Boost Crankset from Tweeks Cycles for only £83.21!

Race Face Ride Narrow Wide was £119.00, now £39.99

Save 66%! “The Race Face Ride Narrow Wide Single Chainset brings the typical Race Face bling and functionality for complete trail fun. This narrow wide crankset is compatible with 9, 10, and 11-speed set-ups. This Race Face Ride Narrow Wide Single Chainset offers laser etched Race Face signature styling.”

Buy Now: Race Face Ride Narrow Wide 10sp MTB Chainset from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £39.99!

FSA SL-K Modular Single DM was £329.99, now £229.99

Save 30%! “Colour: Black. Teeth: 34t, 32t. Speed: 11 Speed. Length: 175mm, 170mm. Material: Carbon.”

Buy Now: FSA SL-K Modular Single DM Chainset from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £229.99!

Mountain bike crank deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left in your size, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.