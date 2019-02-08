Angel Suarez’s favourite photo

Mont Sainte-Anne in 2018

After Image: moto-turned-mountain biker Angel Suarez tells us about his favourite image, from the YT rider’s breakthrough season.

Where: Mont Sainte—Anne

Who: Angel Suarez

When: 2018

Photo: Isac Paddock

Angel Suarez: “Mont Saint-Anne is a venue that many riders favour. The combination of high speeds and technical rock sections makes it a challenging yet fun track to race.

“I’d been through 2 disappointing seasons, yet the YT Mob and team manager Martin Whiteley stuck by me and I wanted to show them what I’m capable of. I came into 2018 stronger and fitter than ever, I had a few mechanicals at the start of 2018, but the frustrating thing was I had the speed to get a top 20. I guess something clicked in Andorra – the race before MSA – where I got my first top 15. It wasn’t the perfect run, but enough to get my first top 15 – I still had more in the tank!

“Coming into Mont Sainte-Anne I was feeling pretty confident and that helped me get my first top 10. I hadn’t prepared any differently, I just had a good run! The shot is probably something you’ve seen a thousand times, and Isac has plenty more bangers, but I like this one because it shows how committed and determined I was in the race. It reminds me that the preparation was worth it, and the last few years have just been a learning curve.

“I was hungry for the result. I ended up finishing in ninth place, my best result to date. My next goal is to get on the podium!”

Angel Suarez

Just like former teammate Aaron Gwin, Angel Suarez comes from a motocross background, and incredibly didn’t ride an mtb until he was 16. Four years later, in 2015, he came inside the top 20 at the Lenzerheide World Cup, and YT signed him for the next season.