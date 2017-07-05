How to get the best Amazon Prime Day mountain bike deals

Big sales on at the mighty Amazon on Tuesday July 11 - with some deals sneaking out on Monday July 10 evening.

This is when the massive online retailer puts on a variety of temporary flash sales. There’s always some great Amazon Prime Day mountain bike deals to be had. It’s Tuesday July 11 this year.

It’s kinda like Black Friday but specific to Amazon. And just like Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day lasts more than just a day. It’s not as bad as Black Friday week though. Amazon Prime Day lasts a mere 30 hours. The first deals will start appearing on Monday July 10 at 6pm UK time.

Yes, we know, it is a bit silly and annoying but that’s the modern world on internet flogging for you.

Amazon as you already know, pretty much sell anything and everything. The have bike stuff from big name brands like Garmin, Thule and some of the biggest names in bike helmets (always a popular purchase).

You don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member

With the sales being called Amazon Prime Day you’d be forgiven for thinking that it involves having to become a member of Amazon’s paid-for Prime service. You don’t. You don’t even have to sign up for a free trial (that you forget you’ve signed up to and end up ‘accidentally’ joining for a year and being charged seventy-odd quid or whatever it is).

That said, there will be heavy mention of the Amazon Prime premium service plastered all over the sales pages. And you’ll probably be poked a few times during any purchase you make with polite but persistent requests to join.

You don’t get something for nothing in this world and if having to deal with a couple of extra ‘no thanks’ clicks to get at the bargains, that’s fair enough.

If you are interested, becoming an Amazon Prime member costs £7.99 a month. Membership gives you things like free next day delivery, access to Prime video, music, books, magazine and gaming, exclusive 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals and so on.

Here’s a link to a 30-day free trial. Don’t forget to write when it expires on your kitchen calendar and/or in your phone. But you never know, you may wish to keep on with it. The Prime telly service is pretty good actually.

Amazon Prime Day mountain bike deals: we’re here to help

When Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Monday evening, the deals will come thick and fast. Every five minutes or so. It’s going to be hectic and all too easy to miss things or – more importantly – buy inappropriate products.

To help you out we’ll be updating this page with our recommended deals. Perhaps though the best thing to do is follow our social feeds – Facebook and especially Twitter – as this is will be regularly and quickly updated. Amazon Prime Day is going to thrive from social media due its blink-and-you’ll-miss-it nature.

Here’s what we suggest you do…

Bookmark this page

Write a list now of stuff you actually need (or treats you really, really want)

Set yourself a budget now (don’t be unrealistically mean about it though as you’ll not stick to it and then the floodgate will open!)

Amazon have been in touch with us and our road cycling sister site Cycling Weekly, and given us the nod that there’ll be some impressive deals of cycling products. Now then, time will tell whether mountain bike stuff gets represented much.

The focus will no doubt be on road cycling and commuting but there’s bound to be a big crossover of usage. We all use track pumps, we all like GPS devices, we all like workshop tools, we all like Action Cams and so on.