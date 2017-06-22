Pound-for-pound performers that are hard to beat.

These are the best mountain bikes under £2,000, boasting top-quality frames, these bikes deliver performance surprisingly hard to beat.

Are you wanting to wash away those post-summer blues by treating yourself to a new bike? Well, if so you’re looking at the right price point because we’ve got a theory at mbr that the sub £2,000 full-suspension category is where it’s at these days.

The reason is simple: the frames on mountain bikes under £2,000 are often identical to the more expensive flagship models. Frame geometry and suspension play the biggest part in differentiating machines, so if these are dialed then everything else should fall into place.

Spend more and you’ll gain benefits in weight but you’re unlikely to find huge leaps in overall performance.

Mountain bikes under £2,000: Full-suspension or hardtail?

Almost certainly most folk will at least be eyeing up full suspension at this price level (£1,500 to £2,000), as well they might. The rise in particular of direct sales brands and own-brand marques from the bigger retailers mean you can have your cake and eat it ie. you can have full-suspension for £2k and not suffer too many compromises.

If you want to check out what you can get in the front-suspended world, go check out our famous Hardtail of the Year test as well as the bikes here in this round-up.

The term ‘trail bike’ is as generic as mountain biking itself. It is synonymous with singletrack shredding, but with as many styles of bike as there are varieties of terrain; it’s easy to see how you could drown in a sea of choice. And that’s without even considering all of the different wheel sizes on offer.

One category that has always hit the trail bike sweet-spot, at least in terms of suspension, are 140-150mm travel full-suspension bikes. With a broad spectrum of freshly designed or updated models to choose from, the good news for riders is that performance is better than ever.

You can expect well-damped shocks and suspension forks that can easily be adjusted to different rider weights and riding styles. It’s also the price at which components become light enough that they can be used to make longer-travel bikes viable as all-day companions.

The best mountain bikes under £2,000

We’ve picked our favourites, some of which are £2,000 on the nose and the rest will leave you with enough change for a helmet, knee pads or even a dropper seat post. As you can see, we’ve listed hardtails and full-suspension bikes, just so you can compare notes.

Ragley Blue Pig 2017

Price: £1,699.99

Rating: 10/10

One of the most progressively geometry bikes available – in either hardtail or full-suspension. The Blue Pig is unique in its uncompromising fun-first, gravity-fed aspirations. Not the comfiest of rides but this is a bike is like a rally car mixed with a wrecking ball.

Vitus Escarpe 29 VR

Price: £1,529.99

Rating: 9/10

A great example of what you can get from an own-brand marque (Vitus are exclusive to Chain Reaction Cycles). But a well-specced bike is nothing if the geometry and handling are below par. Thankfully this is very far form the case with the Escarpe 29 VR. Reliable spec combined with capable and ripe-for-upgrading fundamental shape.

Giant Trance 3 2017

Price: £1,749.00

Rating: 9/10

And here’s something not from a small brand or a brand you can only buy online or from a specific retailer. You can get Giants in loads of places. And for a big (huge) bike brand Giant are cracking out some amazing bikes these days. Sure you’ll need to get the bar and stem swapped at time of purchase but that’s not a big problem. A fabulous modern trail bike.

Trek Fuel EX 5 27.5 Plus 2017

Price: £1,750.00

Rating: 9/10

One of the few Plus tyre full-suspension bikes available for less than £2,000. Thankfully, it’s also fundamentally one of the best. Increased travel over previous versions and a revised geometry brings it bang up to date. A high quality frame that makes for a prime base for upgrading over the months and years to come.

Marin Mount Vision 5 2017

Price: £1,700.00

Rating: 9/10

Marin have hit it out of the park with the new Mount Vision. There is nary a weak link on it. No dodgy narrow handlebar or massive stem. No out of date geometry or lackadaisical suspension design. They’ve got everything right on this bike and have made some really wise component choices that mean this bikes is set to shred for a good couple of seasons with no major changes.

Orange Crush Pro 2017

Price: £1,875.00

Rating: 9/10

With its aluminium tubes and that Orange logo on it, you approach the Crush thinking it’s going to be a bruiser. But it isn’t. In terms of ride feel anyway. It’s a surprisingly comfortable and damped riding experience. Not that this is a bike for canal pootling on. The ride comfort just makes you rag it all the harder!

Cannondale Habit 5 2017

Price: £1,799.99

Rating: 8/10

Cannondale have come on leaps and bounds and their 2017 bikes are utterly contemporary and modern when it comes to sizing and rider fit. The Habit is no cramped and stuttering affair. It may only sport a modest 120mm of travel but its geometry ensures a lively but confident ride that is further bolstered by its efficient suspension.

Transition TransAM 29

Price: £1,899.99

Rating: 8/10

Made from good ol’ 4130 cromoly steel the Transition TransAm 29 is never going to win over any weight weenies. But that stout frame results in a bomber ride that offers a sure-footed feel on even the rowdiest of trails. Relatively slack and long, it’s one of the few 29er hardtails that can be hurled around like a modern trail bike should be.

Conclusion on shopping for a mountain bike under £2,000

We’re more than happy to roll up our sleeves and get our hands dirty. The real question is: should YOU have to? We don’t think so, which is why a lot of the bikes that scored low could be improved with a bit of tinkering, especially where suspension is concerned.

Bikes that are easy to set up are easy to ride and even easier to love.

Let’s not pretend that looks aren’t important. Sure, a cool looking bike that rides like a dog is a no-no but if you’re drawn to the styling of one particular bike even if it scores the same as – or even a point lower than – another bike, we reckon you should go for the bike you actually want to ride.

Try not to be overly put off by the weight of a bike if it appears to be a pound or two heavier than a rival. Chances are the weight won’t translate to much on the trail and all it may take is a couple of choice component changes further down the line (in a year or so basically) to hack some weight off it.

Sure, you can study the geometry charts and go through the specs with a fine-tooth comb, but even experienced testers can’t predict how a bike is going to ride.

A trained eye can possibly spot a dud a mile off, but you can never tell how a bike will perform until you actually ride it. Yes it’s our job, but it’s also big part of why we all ride.