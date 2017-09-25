Twelve tempting Aldi mountain bike deals this Thursday

What's in Aldi's Big Cycling Event sale for us MTBers?

Every now and then discount supermarket Aldi puts on cycling-specific sale full of their own-brand versions of various cycling staple items and clothing.

It’s usually heavily geared towards to road cyclists but there are some mountain bike relevant products in there if you’re prepared to delve around.

Except now you don’t have to because we’ve done the delving for you. Here’s our pick of the produce…

1. Crane Men’s Hooded cycling jacket

Price: £24.99

Crane? Crane = Aldi’s own brand of sportswear. Most of Aldi’s – sorry, Crane’s – cycling jackets either look very roadie or very spoddie (sometimes both to be fair) but this windproof softshell jacket is pretty acceptable in our eyes. It’d be nice if it was a different colour yes, but… £25!

2. Crane Ladies’ Hooded cycling jacket

Price: £24.99

You know what we just said about “a different colour”..? Lucky ladies.

3. Crane Winter cycling gloves

Price: £4.99

Don’t expect subtlety with these gauntlets. These aren’t for micro fine tuning your way along technical singletrack; they’re for putting on when it’s absolutely brassic and blowing a gale. The sort of gloves that you glad you packed in your bag for your Snowdon attempt.

4. Muc-Off Chain & Gears degreaser

Price: £3.49

Woah there! A proper bike brand at Aldi. This isn’t really anything new; Muc-Off have had bits and bobs in Aldi before. This is their biodegradable degreaser stuff. Ideal for refreshing your drivetrain when you’ve been a bit lax in the cleaning stakes for the past few filthy rides.

5. Men’s Seamless base layer

Price: £6.99

You can excuse the styling of this garment because it’s not meant to be seen. It’s meant to live and perform underneath something else. Whether that’s under a mid-layer or just this base layer and a jacket over the top.

6. Ladies’ Seamless base layer

Price: £6.99

Once again the ladies’ version gets more adventurous and less boring colourway.

7. Men’s Merino base layer

Price: £16.99

Even if you find Merino wool a bit too warm, you’ll not regret buying a baa-baa-ing base layer like this. Extremely useful off the bike as a cosy layer whenever you need one. And if you do find other fabrics leave you cold (in every sense) when mountain biking, then get yourself some merino and never look back.

8. Ladies’ Merino base layer

Price: £16.99

We’ll call this one a score draw on the gender colourways front. Nice top for everyone.

9. Bikemate Bike Cover

Price: £9.99

Now then, we wouldn’t be surprised if this comes packaged in a box with a picture of a motorbike on the front! But nonetheless, even though it’s possibly mainly designed for storing delicate motorbikes off the road during winter, this cover will be of interest to anyone who has issues with bikes getting scratted up in transit or indeed in storage.

10. Crane Waterproof socks

Price: £12.99

We almost didn’t include these socks in this round-up. Well, they’re just a bit on the short side aren’t they? But we had second thoughts and we reckon that most of you won’t really care much about sock height aesthetic fashion whims and will just want a cheap waterproof sock. Fair dos.

11. Muc-Off Wet chain lube

Price: £3.49

Mo’ Muc-Off. This time it’s lube for your drivetrain. This stuff might be rather thick and soil-attracting if you’re not careful with application. Apply sparingly and always remember to wipe off all excess oil from the outside plates of the chain.

12. Bikemate CO2 Cartridge 4-Pack

Price: £4.99

Haven’t you heard mate? Aldi are bang on with the enduro revolution innit. But seriously, whether it’s the enduro hype or bot, there are more and more people storing CO2 cannisters in their kit these days. This is arguably because – aside from the speed of inflation – CO2 cannisters can sometimes be the only way you can get tubeless tyres to reseal out on the trails.

Get there early

A word of advice, get there early! Aldi Cycling Event sales are notorious for being cleared out of the good stuff well before the afternoon. So plan your day carefully and you can make the most of the bargains.