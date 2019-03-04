Bealach na Lice to Annat, Torridon route

"The best bit of singletrack I’ve ever ridden"

Torridon – Bealach na Lice to Annat.

Last year Torridon walked away with our trail of the year sash. Could it do the double?

Tom Hutton certainly thinks so; “It was one of those days: seven flats in a couple of hours, too hot (yes, even in Scotland) and the climb up to the Bealach a very long push.

“But it was definitely worth it for this descent, which is narrow, twisty, gives up its height slowly and even contains the odd section of slickrock. The best bit of singletrack I’ve ever ridden, surrounded by scenery that’s nothing short of mind-blowing!”