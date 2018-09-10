Old Hill Bike Park opens in Cornwall

Another great playground for the South West massive

Another modest but fun-looking mountain bike park has opened up over in Cornwall. Check out Old Hill Bike Park and get planning your visit.

>>> Guide to all UK mountain bike uplift venues

Above video from rider Carl Reynolds: “Old hill bike park was sick, well worth a visit!!!! all the clips were from the GoPro Hero 5”

Old Hill Bike Park need to know

Old Hill Bike Park, Benbole Farm PL30 3EF

Near Wadebridge off the St Key Highway

Fully surfaced all-weather trails

Green through to Black graded trails

Open from Wednesdays until Sundays

Price £3.00 (balance bikes) through to £12.50 for day pass

Old Hill Bike Park on Facebook

Old Hill Bike Park: “We have trails for levels of trails ranging from green (balance bike suitable) through to black which has some large wood features, drops etc. The park has been built to try and cater for all ages and capabilities and all trails are progressive to the next. The trail design has been down to Jasper Flashman.

“There are very limited facilities at the moment – just a toilet and a burger van a weekends. We are hoping to add more trails and facilities as we progress.”

We’ve not visited Old Hill Bike Park yet, and there’s no official website at the moment, so all we have is some pics and vids from social media but it’s always great to hear about somewhere new to ride innit.