Michelin Force AM 2 tyre review

One of two totally new Michelin trail/enduro tyres, this second-generation Force AM is the brand’s more tightly-treaded trail tyre.

Available in 2.4in and 2.6in sizes in both 27.5in and 29in diameter, the Michelin Force AM 2 is designed to be lighter and faster-rolling than the popular Wild Enduro with a low-profile central tread, beefier edge blocks and a new rubber compound. Michelin is basically targeting the kind of UK terrain where a full-on enduro tyre is overkill, but you still want toughness and reliability.

At first glance, with directional arrow-shaped central tread blocks, the Force looks rear-specific. The ‘triple offset’ shoulder knobs derived from the DH22 downhill tyre are slightly taller though, meaning it’s suitable for front use too. These cuboid side blocks work in sets of three pointing inwards in the rolling direction (the visual effect is reminiscent of WTB’s Vigilante), whereas the central band is pretty low in height and tightly packed.

The complicated construction incorporates triple-ply layers of 60TPI belt plus an extra puncture protection liner inside the Gravity Shield 2 casing. Like other recent Michelins, this all proved extremely robust, but all the reinforcement means the weight is high for what’s (in theory) a less-aggressive trail tyre.

On a broad variety of tracks and surfaces, the Force proved to be a well sorted product with no bad habits and consistent grip without any dramatic transitions leaning over. The latest GUM X rubber blend uses a firmer central band, so rolling speed is decent, and damping and friction are roughly on par with Maxx Terra Maxxis, if a fraction less grippy. Don’t go expecting a trail version of the ridiculously sticky and conforming Michelin DH compounds then, but thankfully, that means you don’t have to put up with side effects of drag and sluggishness either.

The tough Force AM 2 makes for a decent rear tyre that can handle spikier, rocky terrain, but plenty of riders might want sharper teeth up front, or to bite into looser, frequently wet UK surfaces. The 1.1kg weight is felt when climbing too, and without much sense of faster rolling than meatier, more versatile treads like the High Roller II, we’re not sure this new model is that compelling in a crowded marketplace.

