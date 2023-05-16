Scott Trail Storm Waterproof pants

It’s Murphy’s law; you get a new pair of waterproof trousers and you’ll rip them first ride out. It’s like washing the car, the minute your back is turned the birds rain down guano. Both happened to me while testing Scott’s new Storm pant, but I won’t hold that against either of them because: stuff happens, and anything rips when you snag it on your pedal pins.

The Storm is made from Scott’s own DRYOsphere three-layer fabric, this means the waterproof membrane is sandwiched between an outer layer of recycled polyester, and an inner polyester lining. All the seams are taped on the inside to stop water penetrating the joins, and outside there’s a PFC-free DWR coating and a YKK Vislon Aquaguard zip baffle to complete the job.

With 10k rating for both breathability and waterproofing, the Storm is a match for any of the best waterproof trousers we’ve tested, keeping out wind and rain in equal measure. The DWR coating has lasted well too, a quick spin in the tumble dryer rejuvenates it and stops the fabric wetting out. I’ve worn these down to about 10°c without getting steamy inside, but I think that’s about the limit.

Scott trousers have always come up on the long side, and the Storm is no exception, which makes it a great option for taller riders who don’t get full ankle coverage from Fox or TLD. The cut is nicely tailored so there’s no excess material flapping about, but it’s more of a straight-leg skinny fit than the tapered design that’s become the new normal. The cuff is snug without being restrictive thanks to an elasticated heel, and the whole garment is moderately stretchy, and articulated to help you move on the bike.

At the waist the Storm has a very little give to accommodate your girth, which I really like because it fits extremely well, without bunching around the front and digging into your gut. It’s also not too scrunched up at the rear with elastic, a feature some riding pants still suffer from. It is crucial to get the right size then, and perform a minor adjustment with the waistband’s loop and belt strap retention system.

Looking for alternatives? Check out our guide to the best waterproof riding pants and trousers.

Verdict Scott has done well with its Trail Storm Waterproof pant, it’s ideal for taller riders, the fit is well thought out and the rain protection excellent. It also comes in men’s and women’s versions, which is a boon. And while £135 is a lot of money for waterproof trousers it’s actually better value than most other premium brand offerings.