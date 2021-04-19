IXS Trigger Pant review

The IXS Trigger Pant is from their performance Race range, which means it’s designed for downhill but you’d be mistaken if you thought this meant it was heavy or overly reinforced – it’s actually pretty lightweight and sleek, and is a perfect build for day-to-day trail riding.

Like most of the latest riding pants, the IXS Trigger is made from a Polyester and Spandex mix which IXS calls X-stretch. This has a four-way stretch, hence the name, and is what you want because the trousers can fit snugly but still move easily with you when riding. The cut of the IXS Trigger is a little bit odd though – the legs are really tapered and nicely fitted, but the trouser is low at the front in the waist, and yet it’s massive in the bum. This doesn’t show as much when you’re riding, but it does hang down a bit when you’re standing around at the end of a ride.

The material is lightweight, dries incredibly quickly and feels great next to the skin. It’s not the most durable though, and there’s a lack of reinforcement in the knees, seat or driveside ankle area, so one hard smash on gravel and you could go through it. The Trigger hasn’t cut up though, despite lots of riding through brambles and the dense undergrowth.

To keep the trouser stable there’s some silicone print on the inside of the waist and two Velcro adjusters. The latter have a good range of adjustment, but the Trigger can still look like you’re wearing a nappy.

You get two zipped hand pockets, which are high up and convenient, but if you have big mitts, or wear gloves, you may struggle getting your hand in. There’s also a zipped fly and two big press studs, so if one fails you won’t expose yourself.

Despite the extra volume in the rear, the Trigger is probably the most comfortable trouser on test. The Trigger feels great to ride in, especially in warmer conditions. It’s available in loads of colours and sizes, but the skinny jeans look only works with lightweight, low-profile knee pads, and if you have really muscly legs they’re going to be a tight fit.

Verdict We've no complaints with the range of features or the four-way stretch material, but no amount of fiddling with the waist straps could reduce the saggy nappy look.