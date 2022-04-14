Evoc Two Wheel Bag review

Wheel bags are traditionally for racers, those serious folk who need spare wheels so a wrecked rim won’t ruin their weekend. The Evoc Two Wheel Bag is extremely useful without heading between the tape though. It’s protected many a rotor, car interior, van, frame and camper from scrapes, dings and mud – good news if you’ve invested in the best mountain bike wheels and want to protect them.

Made entirely from polyethylene, it’s tough enough to survive both being dragged around the garden by my children (one riding inside), and the crush of bikes in the back of a van.

Plenty of protection

Peer in and there’s a stiff divider to keep two wheels apart with reinforced-plastic hub protection to stop them denting each other. Evoc has also built in a pocket that’ll take your axles if you like, but it’s largely superfluous as really you want to keep those on the bike and in the fork or rear dropouts.

The sidewalls get a substantial layer of foam, sandwiched between a tough outer membrane and a ripstop material inside. Then there’s more reinforcement courtesy of hard plastic shells either side to protect the edges of your hubs, and it makes the whole thing look like a viking shield complete with bosses. Two big non-viking carry handles complete the bag.

The whole thing is waterproof enough, so your muddy and wet wheels won’t leak all over the car. I’ve never washed the Two Wheel Bag (although Evoc says you can hand wash it) but periodically I turn it upside down and bash out the mud-turned-dust inside.

Evoc says the bag was designed for two rims, but it’s actually big enough to take two 29in wheels with 2.5in tyres as well, even including the rotors and a 12speed cassette. You could go bigger too by removing the wheel furniture, something you’d want to do anyway if you were checking the bags in as airline luggage.

So after half a year of misuse, it’s muddy and the outer shell protection is scraped up, but otherwise in great shape. I can only think of one improvement; an abrasion resistant base to prevent drag marks.

Verdict Evoc’s Two Wheel Bag is the roomiest we’ve seen, it’s robust and offers really great protection for your wheels, but that does come at a hefty price.