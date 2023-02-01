PRO Starter Tool Kit review

This PRO kit from Shimano’s component division is a compact tool kit, with eleven tools held in a zip/fold-out case. It’s clear from the off that it’s a more up-to-date product than some competitors, since included in the line-up are quick link pliers, a chain tool rated for 12-speed chains and a chain whip with a chain that looks like it came off a bike in the last century, not out of a museum.

It’s also clear that the tool quality is higher than most. The cable cutters slice through gear inner cable with very little force, and the sturdy quick link pliers are solid and come with a recess on both sides for splitting master links as well as re-joining them.

The chain tool is also brilliant quality, with a grippy handle and a smooth thread pitch while punching links out. The rivet extractor pin is replaceable too, although there isn’t a replacement included here. We’ve used the PRO plastic tyre levers before, and while they don’t look anything special, they are super tough and resistant to damage even on the most stubborn tyres.

PRO’s Y-shaped allen keys are also top-drawer, with really tight-fitting hex ends, but the triangle shape can present problems accessing tight spaces – we’d rather the kit included longer, individual ball-end allen keys, which would help when working on things like stem bolts with cables in close proximity. We were disappointed in the lack of any Torx keys, and there is no 8mm allen key, despite the majority of MTB pedals using that size. Instead, Pro supplies a pedal wrench (like many other tool brands), which seems crazy, since we’ve not installed or removed a pair of pedals with one for about a decade.

The cassette tool is really solid, with a thick handle that doesn’t dig in to your hand, but it’s not compatible with an air cap on a RockShox fork due the central locating spike.

Alongside this Starter Tool Kit, PRO also offers bigger Expert and Advanced kits with a much more comprehensive line up; the Advanced in particular looks like a superb, one-stop, modern MTB maintenance solution with disc brake tools, a mallet, individual allen keys and needle nose pliers.

Verdict This PRO Starter Tool Kit offers tools of excellent quality, and that’s particularly noticeable with both the cutters and chain tool, but ultimately it doesn’t have the spread of items you’d need to tackle every MTB job and is pricey to boot. We’d look at one of PRO’s bigger boxes to get the same top quality with more options and better overall value.