Lezyne Torque Drive review

If you’re fitting high-end components to your bike a torque wrench is a tool-box essential because it stops your over tightening and possibly stripping the fasteners, rendering the component useless. There are 11 bits included (2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5 and 6mm hex bits, a flat head and Phillips and three Torx bits, a T10, T25 and T30) and these should cover most of the bolts on your bike. You’re more likely to use this tool for the controls though – the stem and brakes, etc – because they have more delicate fittings and are prone to over tightening.

Read more: The best mountain bike multi-tools in 2020

>> Don’t miss our Black Friday sale. Get an MBR subscription for just £16.99 and Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Like most Lezyne tools, the Torque Drive is top quality and everything is precisely made and it all fits neatly in a handy carry case. The removable (gold) handle was a bit tricky to get apart when it was new but it offers plenty of leverage and you can also tighten the bolts pretty quickly. Unfortunately, this wrench doesn’t have adjustable torque settings, instead you tighten the bolt so that a mark lines up with gradients etched into the body of the tool. There are two things I don’t like about this – the marks are pretty small making them hard to read, and they’re only on one side so you sometimes have to remove the tool and rotate it to see them. The Torque Drive is also expensive, you can by a mini torque wrench from Topeak and Ice Tool for about half the price, but to be fair the Lezyne is workshop quality. It’s also neat, and with the magnetic function it’s dead easy to use, which means you’re likely to reach for it more often than not.