Deity Copperhead stem review

Deity Copperhead stem is now available in a 35mm bar bore. It’s lightweight and has a very low stack height of just 30mm, which can be a lifesaver if trying to deal with a slightly short steerer tube.

The two-piece stem is CNC’d from a block of 6061 T6 aluminium with detailed machining everywhere and a very wide faceplate that’s 55mm across.

Before I started evaluating stems back-to-back in grouptests, I assumed there couldn’t be that much difference between similar alloy blocks with the simple task of connecting bars to forks. But repeated runs on the same bike, with the only variation being the stem, opened my eyes to the fact that different models can really alter the ride experience. Stiffness – in particular, torsional flex – varies wildly, and some stems feel like spaghetti next to stiffer models.

The Deity Copperhead stem isn’t cold forged (which I’ve found tends to be a good indicator of superior stiffness), but the combination of good design (in terms of machining and structural bracing) and the broad face plate ensures handlebars feel really secure, so the Copperhead delivers an immediate and direct steering response.

At the recommended torque settings, none of the deeply set oversized bolts (that resist rounding better) have flinched or rusted, and the stem has clamped perfectly for months without bar roll or twisting. Deity’s Copperhead looks great to me too in terms of both the finish and detailing. At £90, the price is at the top end, though, so you’ll have to decide if it makes sense when there are plenty of perfectly functional products on the market for a lot less.