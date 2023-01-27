Rapha Trail Liner review

Bizarrely, some riders I know wear regular underwear when they go riding. Some even go commando. I have a XC racing background, so I wear a padded short because I like to be able to sit down after a ride. I also know the value of getting a quality liner, so I was keen to try Rapha’s Trail Liner because the brand has plenty of experience in the padded short department.

At first glance there doesn’t look like a lot going on – the liner is built using a Nylon and elastane mix, features a performance series chamois pad and gets grippers on the legs and elastic waist. However, the material has a compressive effect, and also features an antibacterial and sweat wicking treatment. You also get mesh panelling at the sides to boost air flow. The leg gripper is really subtle too, it’s just enough to hold the short in place without leaving a red mark. The waistband is thin at the front but deep at the back, which stops the short slipping down. The pad is maybe a little thick, but it has a plush feel and also breathes really well – I never felt sticky in this liner, even after a full day of hard pedalling.

Verdict The downside is the price. £90 is a lot for something you don’t see, but I reckon this is probably the best liner I’ve tested, and some things are worth paying extra for. If you’re currently rocking a liner you got free with a pair of baggies (or worse), you should treat yourself. There’s a part of your anatomy that will definitely thank you.