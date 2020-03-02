O’Neal Legacy Pant review

O’Neal Legacy Pant is warmer than a short and can strip the whole thing off when getting changed, minimising clean-up. Can also wear kneepads underneath.

Developed with the help of Greg Minnaar, the O’Neal Legacy pant is made from lightweight four-way stretch polyester, which is high wicking and dries quickly. To increase the range of movement there are stretch panels on the thigh, waist and ankles, but the Legacy pant is also reinforced in the seat and, apparently, it’s supposed to have a Amara synthetic leather chainring-side abrasion-resistant patch on one of the legs, but there was no such thing on our sample.

The trouser is also pre-curved in the knee area to stop bunching, but the overall cut is not as tapered as I’d like, and style wise it actually looks a little bit like a work trouser – the sort of thing plumbers and electricians wear. You don’t get a builder’s bum though, as two adjustable straps on the waist to keep this pant in place and they also feature machined Velcro grippers, so won’t pull apart if even if you succumb to an extra cheese straw at the lunch stop.

Details include hip and rear pockets, an anti-odour mesh lining in the top half of the pant, a heavy-duty YKK zipper on the fly and reinforced stitching on all the seams. There’s a bit of wear in the seat on my sample pant, and it’s also a little bit low-slung in the waist, but my main criticism is the lack of reinforcement in the knees – lay it down on a rocky track and there’s nothing stopping you ripping this flimsy material.