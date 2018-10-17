Specialized 2FO 2.0 shoe review

Launched last year, the latest Specialized 2FO 2.0 shoes are more flexible, much lighter and use a tackier sole than the first generation.

The latest generation Specialized 2FO shoe is more flexible, much lighter and uses a stickier sole than previously. This 2.0 model is the pricier of two options and uses thicker, more durable materials rated for full on downhill and enduro use.

At first, the sculpted 2FO feels pretty stiff (more like a clip pedal shoe), but it beds in nicely with both the upper and sole loosening to conform to feet and pedals. Foot support against ankle roll and overall security is spot on with a textured-inside tongue that doesn’t slip an inch and a deep ankle cup that locks the heel firmly.

The outer sole uses a new, improved formula of ‘SlipNot’ rubber, which is more squidgy and stickier. The 2FO is well tuned to balance good pedal feel and grip with outstanding shock absorption. On rough, rocky ground the thicker midsole prevents feet clawing over the pedals and getting tired, and the materials used really dull down vibration and impacts hitting things hard.

There’s reinforcement against rubbing and dense foam imbedded in the sides and toebox, plus the outer resists splashing and sheds water to dry quickly. The interior shape and insole use Specialized’s Body Geometry principles and spread toes a little, support arches and angle the foot for pedalling, which might sound weird, but it’s all very comfortable and natural when riding.

This ‘foot out, flat out’ shoe nails it. The tightly-woven pattern of lugs mesh with flat pedal pins nicely, so there’s plenty pedal hold, but it’s the overall solidity, build quality and foot support that really stand out and make this a rock-solid option.