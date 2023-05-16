Ride Concepts Tallac Clip BOA Shoes

If you like a premium flat pedal shoe that's easy to open and close one-handed, the Ride Concepts Tallac Clip with its BOA dial will see you right

The Ride Concepts Tallac Clip BOA is one of the more expensive shoes we’ve tested, but a fifth of that cost is in the BOA dial. This functions in a similar way to the retention device on the back of a bike helmet. In fact, BOA also makes those, but the latest iteration certainly ramps up the cost.

This is because, instead of a Nylon cord, it uses TX4 textile lace. This is low friction and negates the need for reinforced anchor points, which saves weight and bulk. It spools in easily and the whole thing releases as you pull up, but it does take quite a few turns to get it really tight, and we found that isn’t something you can do effectively without gloves on.

If the BOA is out of your budget, Ride Concepts does a more affordable lace and strap version for around £160.

To add extra security there’s a stabilising strap on the front of the shoe, but again you have to pull this pretty hard to get it to take up any slack. The upper is a hard-wearing Cordura mesh, and the shoe features bumpers front and rear. Internally there’s a D3O insole, an anti-bacterial mesh lining and a fully gusseted tongue to keep out roost.

The shoe has a large footprint for its size, but in an attempt to increase heel and crank clearance Ride Concepts offsets the cleat box on the sole. This cleat ‘runway’ is also extra-long and reasonably wide, with measured gradients for precise cleat alignment.

We did clip our heels on some bikes, but the sole does have an impressive amount of grip. It’s also nicely cushioned and has a slight forward flex – splitting the difference between the Crankbrothers Mallet E and Endura MT500 Burner in terms of feel. It’s not quite as comfy as the former, but it’s more efficient and has a better build quality.

Verdict You are paying a little extra for the bells and whistles, but the Ride Concepts Tallac Clip BOA is the best clip-in shoe on test.