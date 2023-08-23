Leatt Shoe 2.0 Flat shoe review

These Leatt 2.0 Flat shoes are comfy as slippers, but don't have the security of the best footwear when rattling down mountains.

This is the updated version of a shoe we tested previously, rating it a 7/10 and complaining that the sole was – guess what – not grippy enough. This new version is quite a bit lighter than the one we tested before, coming in at an impressive 665g a pair. While we don’t tend to get hung up on weight, we did really notice how light these shoes felt every time we pulled them on.

Leatt uses a synthetic suede material for the upper that looks smart and seems reasonably durable. Moulded TPU reinforcements are sensibly added to the toe area, while the rest of the upper is perforated for ventilation.

The laces are longer than Gandolf’s hair, but that does mean you can double knot them for security and there’s an elastic lace tidy to tuck them out of the way.

Inside, Leatt uses a clever anti-heel lift feature. This consists of an abrasive material that lets your foot slide in smoothly, but resists upward movement. Despite the description, it doesn’t rub and the fit inside the Leatt is actually excellent. There’s a shapely, wrap-around, anti-bacterial, anti-odour, quick-drying insole and the tongue is held in place by elastic webs that kept my feet impressively snug and stable.

Moving down to the sole, Leatt uses an EVA midsole that’s flecked with white splatter, making you look like a decorator who’s knocked off work early. Since the last version we tested, Leatt has inverted the previous waffle tread pattern, so the previous ridges are now the voids and the triangles are now raised. In fact the inverted description is not quite accurate, as the old sole used a uniform grid, whereas the new sole has two different size triangles covering the base. Leatt calls this new pattern WaffleGrip Pro and it’s moulded using the brand’s in-house RideGrip Pro rubber that’s claimed to be softer than the RideGrip material found on the old shoe. Intriguingly, the lugs are shallower around the pedal interface and deeper at the toe and heel, presumably for hiking grip.

With plenty of flexibility in the shoe, the Shoe 2.0 Flat is comfortable to walk in but the fit provides enough support so they don’t feel too floppy. There’s also good shock absorption from the mid-sole, which just adds to the overall comfort.

Verdict In terms of pedal grip, Leatt has definitely improved the security compared to the last version we tested. However, too much of the union relies on the pins locking into the tread, rather than friction with the rubber sole. Yes, Leatt needs to go softer still to achieve the level of grip delivered by the best on the market. Upgrade the grip, and the Shoe 2.0 Flat’s blend of light weight, great fit, and reasonable price would make it a formidable contender.