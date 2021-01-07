Specialized Bridge Comp saddle review

According to Specialized the Specialized Bridge Comp saddle is a bit of an all-rounder for both mountain biking and road use.

Like all of Specialized’s saddles, the Specialized Bridge Comp saddle features the patented Body Geometry technology, which is lab-tested for both men and women to assure proper blood flow to sensitive arteries. What this means in reality is the Bridge has a broad, flat profile with pressure relieving channel down the centre. It also comes in two widths, so you can tune the fit and support to your body shape.

Build quality is pretty standard – a carbon-reinforced Nylon shell sits on lightweight hollow cro-mo rails and it’s covered with Specialized’s Level 2 padding. This is a medium-density foam that is claimed to strike the perfect balance between bike feel and cushioning. It actually feels pretty firm and first impressions are that there’s not a lot of give.

You might not be able to see from the pictures, but underneath the Bridge are a couple of threaded holes onto which you can bolt the MTB Bandit – a sort of tube/CO2 holder. You may also notice a couple of plastic bumpers on the front and rear, which do help keep everything neat and tidy, but I can feel the hard edge of front when I’m riding.

Initially I thought the Bridge was too hard, especially compared to the Ergon and SDG saddles I’ve rated previously, but I did get used to it. It’s flatter than most of those saddles too, which does mean it’s more supportive and your sit bones are definitely going to hit a flat spot.

The Specialized Bridge Comp saddle is sleek and the finish is good but £90 for a saddle with just hollow steel rails, a standard Nylon shell and plain synthetic leather cover seems like a lot. I can’t fault the comfort but the price is hard to swallow.