Ergon SMC Sport Gel women’s saddle review

Ergon saddles are designed based on anatomical research with the aim of competing with the best women’s mountain bike saddles. According to Ergon, this research includes a thorough examination of the female pelvis – hmmm. But, as a mountain bike specific offering, on paper it looks set to meet the needs of your lady parts for a day’s trail riding.

This is a large saddle, not only equalling the width of the Specialized Power Comp Mimic and Fizik Luna X5, but delivering literally more saddle for your money with a sizeable rear deck. The gently sloping wings start to spread out from the mid section of the nose and quickly widen. It’s worth taking time to ensure you set the CroMo rails to the right spot to prevent any thigh pressure when pedalling. It took me a couple of mid-ride tweaks to get it perfect in testing. The tip-to-tail profile is generally flat with a raised rear edge which holds the pelvis in a good position and offers a supportive brace when pedalling uphill.

This range topping model has gel cushioning on top of orthopaedic comfort foam which runs across the entire contact area. This means wherever your sit bones land, you are softly supported, yet it doesn’t feel overly squidgy with solid support underneath. There are two size options offered, giving flexibility in sizing.

A wide central cut-out and tapered channel runs along the length of the nose of the saddle and ensures there I experienced no pressure or soreness on labial tissue during all day rides. This really is an easy saddle to forget when you’re riding; supportive and pressure relieving.

Simple and clean design is delivered with a microfibre covering with very shallow perforations giving good grip but preventing dirt build-up gathering in the indents.

Verdict The only downside is the weight, coming in at over 100g more than the performance focussed Selle Italia and the heaviest by a comfy margin in the group. However if you’re not racing and looking for weight savings and want to spend long days riding in comfort, this is a solid offering and being the cheapest on test makes it a smart choice based on value too.