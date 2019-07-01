Hebo Defender knee pads review

Hebo Defender is more of a padded knee warmer (they do get pretty warm on a hot summer’s day) than full-blown armour. Super light at less than 200g a pair.

If you’ve never heard of Hebo, don’t worry – neither had I until recently. The Spanish brand is well-known in motocross and moto trial circles, but it’s making a big push into mountain biking with a full range of clothing and protection pieces. One such item is the minimal Defender knee pad. The light weight meaning it’s ideal for quick evening spins or long days in the saddle when you want a bit of protection without making pedalling an uncomfortable chore. The four-way stretch material keeps freedom of movement high, while the perforated memory foam pads stopped me from cuts and grazes on the few times I’ve crashed wearing them. Silicone grippers top and bottom do a decent job of holding the Defender in place, but you’ll need to size up for a good fit – the XL fitted my skinny pins.