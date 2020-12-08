Mucky Nutz MugGuard mudguard review

The MugGuard from Mucky Nutz is a front guard that fits underneath and attaches to the fork brace using regular zip ties or QR Velcro straps. The latter are supplied on a roll, so you have to cut them yourself but they mean you can easily remove the whole guard after a ride.

Editor’s Choice 2020

For a few pennies less than the Proguard Max, there’s the equally extensive coverage of the Mucky Nutz MugGuard. It installs either with zip-ties or Velcro straps, making it slightly more convenient to take on and off if you have to stick your bike in the car after every ride. Like the Proguard, it does a superb job of keeping terra firma off your boat race, which means you can smash through puddles with perfect vision.

Read more: Best mountain bike mudguards – keep your eyes clear of flung filth

Three central slot location so you can fine-tune the fore aft position for different wheels size and there’s also a recessed section in under the brace to boost tyre clearance and reduce movement.

>> Don’t miss our Black Friday sale. Get an MBR subscription for just £16.99 and Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

We fitted the Mucky Nutz guard to a 29er using a 2.5inch inch tyre and although it sat pretty close to the tread, clogging wasn’t a problem. However, the guard did hit the tyre from time to time, especially on harsh landings and bigger impacts. That’s not a unique issue with the MugGuard, most guards mounted using zip tines rattle and move simply because you can’t get them really tight on the fork lowers. However, we’d still like to see a few rubber/felt patches on the MugGuard but there’s nothing stopping you fitting some of these yourself.

This one of the longest guards here and it’s also one of the most flexible so does move a bit when hitting chatter or super technical sections. On the plus side it offers a ton of protection, and even riding on days with biblical conditions we remained spotlessly clean.

We like the Mug aesthetic, it looks like a proper beefy mountain bike guard, not something you’d fine of a Boris bike or hybrid. It’s a great value and one of a few that is truly removable.