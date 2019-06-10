Hornit Clug Bike Rack review

Yeah this Hornit Clug is essentially £16 for a plastic clip, but Hornit’s tiny product works and is sturdy and well designed.

Billed as the world’s smallest bike rack, Hornit’s Clug is a nifty little storage solution. An injection-moulded piece of sturdy plastic with a sculpted interior, Clug ‘hugs’ the tyre you slot into its recess and gets a bike out of the way, or could form a system to enable several machines to be stored, rather than just leaning in a heap.

Clug comes with rawl plugs and thick 8mm screws and needs brickwork or studwork to screw into. It can’t hang a bike, but can store them upright or horizontally, as long as at least one wheel is on the floor to support the weight (you need to measure the best height for each specific bike).

With an inflated tyre plugged in it’s plenty stable, and the horizontal option means as long as your tyre is the right ballpark size (this XL version fits 2.3in to 2.7in rubber), you’re good to go.

One downside is bikes aren’t super stable sideways, so if you store where they get knocked and bumped into, Clug might not be the perfect solution.