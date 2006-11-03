Fox Trooper £100

Meshed line, taped seam waterproof fabric/Weight: 588g (large.) Abrasion resistant forearms and side panels/Front and rear venting/Water resistant zips/Fox Racing Europe 0191 487 6100, www.foxeurope.com.

Despite the loathsome word, burly is a fairly concise description of this ‘Rogue’. An ultra fine mesh liner hides a multitude of taped sins although prevents the boil in the bag syndrome. Of the smart detailing, the Napoleon pocket incorporates an inner porthole for rooting headphones and venting is stealthy concealed behind sculpted reflective panels. Definitely a technical edge over Fox’s ‘Stormsheld’ fashion jacket.

MBR rating: 8/10