Endura Hummvee Waterproof Sock review

Endura Hummvee Waterproof sock uses a waterproof and breathable stretch membrane, housed between a Nylon outer layer and a polyester inner layer.

For winter riding I reckon waterproof socks are one of the best things ever invented. They not only keep your feet warm and dry, they’re also relatively cheap and dead easy to look after — you can bung them in the washing machine and don’t need to re-proof them.

Nylon is used because it’s hard wearing, whereas the Polyester is soft against the skin and helps wick away moisture. Endura uses a third-party membrane but it’s top spec with a water vapour permeability (breathability) figure of 12,000g/mm/24h and a waterproof rating of more than 8,000g/mm/24h.

Compared to my go-to waterproof sock, the SealSkinz MTB Mid Length, the Hummvee is little bit lighter weight and bit flexible, which meant I could also slip this into my normal riding shoes without cutting off the circulation or having to remove an insole. Some waterproof socks I’ve tested can also be a little short in the foot and can bunch at the heal but no such problems here.

Endura only offers the Endura Hummvee Waterproof Sock in two sizes but you can choose from short or long ankle; the latter costing you an extra £5.

With its Merino lining the SealSkinz sock feels a little bit plusher and it comes in more individual sizes but the Hummvee breathes as well and totally keeps you dry. If you’re looking for viable alternative to SealSkinz that happens to be 20 per cent cheaper, this is it.