Bosch Fontus 18v Cordless Washer review

Bosch takes aim at the best portable bike washers with the Fontus all-in-one solution. At 7kg it’s about the same size and weight as a medium wheelie bag, it even comes with a pull-out handle and sturdy wheels so you can drag it about. However, once you fill the tank it tips the scales at over 20kg, so getting it in and out of a vehicle is an effort. Of course you don’t need to fill it all the way to the brim, and it does have a 3.5meter hose, so you can leave the unit inside the car when cleaning in the field.

Unlike the Worx Hydroshot, which just comes with a bag, the Fontus has built in storage for the hose, spray gun, smart brush head and battery pack. The spray gun is also smaller and easier to handle and comes with four different spray patterns. Combine these with the three power modes and you to really dial down the pressure when cleaning delicate areas like bearings and suspension, or boost it for stripping dirt from your frame and tyres. Bosch says the Fontus delivers a claimed pressure of about 20bar, which is a bit less than the Hydroshot, but running both units side-by-side, the Bosch actually seemed slightly more powerful.

Plugged into the Fontus is one of Bosch’s standard 18V Lithium-Ion batteries, which is interchangeable with other Bosch tools and accessories. The company claims a one hour run time, but since we got through a tank of water in about 10-15 minutes, it just meant we didn’t have to charge it that often between cleans.

Verdict The Bosch Fontus is heavier, more expensive and less portable than the Worx Hydroshot. But it feels better quality and you don’t have to hunt around for a water source.