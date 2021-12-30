Deity Deftrap pedal review

Most flat pedal manufacturers now have a more affordable nylon option in their range and the latest with a placky-platform is Deity.

Its new Defttrap is inspired by the company’s aluminium TMAC, a pedal we’ve rated at one of the best mountain bike flat pedals in the past, and has a unique ‘Non-offset symmetrical design.’ What this means is the platform is not slanted, it’s just totally square at both the leading and trailing edges. There’s an obvious trade-off with this type of design – there’s a little less cornering clearance and the pedal may not glance off rocks as well, but the 113mm x 103mm platform is much bigger, so offers greater support and contact and it’s tougher.

Like most nylon flats, the Deftrap uses nut-and-bolt pins, which thread in from the opposite side. They are sharp, so offer a good amount of bite, but Deity also supplements the eight steel pins with two fixed nylon pins. These don’t offer that much grip, and they can wear easily, but at least Deity has placed them inboard close to the axle so they’re protected.

The Deftrap runs on a cro-mo steel axle with a 6mm hex fitting and uses a composite bearing assembly, which pairs a DU bushing and mini cartridge bearing. Some plastic pedal bearings I’ve tested are often rough as old boots, but the Deftrap is silky smooth.

Although the concavity and shape isn't as nice as the 10-rated Burgtec Mk4 Composite, the Deftrap provides a big target and the build quality is as good as any, especially

Although the concavity and shape isn’t as nice as the 10-rated Burgtec Mk4 Composite, the Deftrap provides a big target and the build quality is as good as any, especially internally. I’ve caught the front edge a few times pedalling my e-bike through rock and root sections, but it shrugged off the damage without complaint. I rate the Burgtec higher due to its lower price and better overall shape, but if you have big feet this Deity has more support.