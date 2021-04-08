Sweet Protection Hunter LS Jersey review

Sweet Protection Hunter LS jersey breathes well, and the material is very lightweight making it ideal for hot weather when you still want your arms covered. It looks good too, and the length and sizing in the body is just right.

Sweet Protection says its Hunter LS Jersey has a loose and comfortable fit, which had me conjuring up images of a wind sock in the breeze. It’s not quite like that though, the cut is roomy without being too baggy, and long enough to sit nicely just below your hips without getting hooked up on the saddle. It’s no fitted jersey, if that’s your kind of thing, there’s no tapering in at the waist like on the Sweet Protection Hunter Merino jersey version, instead it’s a straight up and down style.

The arms continue the theme, easily long enough to cover the gap between glove and jersey, with some extra material there to keep things comfy. Unless you’re absolutely ripped though, with arms like Adam Brayton, they’re too wide and, combined with the lightweight material – something we’ll get to in a minute – they’re too flappy when you’re bombing along. The material tends to bunch up on your wrists when you’re off the bike too, and I found myself pulling it up my arms quite a bit.

The Hunter is made entirely from polyester, and that makes it lightweight and breathable. So much so it’s not really a jersey you can ideal for summer because it’s extremely airy and cool. I added a merino baselayer underneath it for spring riding and found it worked pretty well down to around 12°C. It’s also very stretchy because of that minimalist construction, meaning you could easily squeeze some armour underneath for uplift days. I snagged those floaty arms a few times on undergrowth and I half expected to lose the entire sleeve, so lightweight is the Hunter. On closer inspection the threads are pulled a little, and the Hunter is beginning to look prematurely aged.

Brilliant wicking and breathability the Hunter LS is ideal for summertime. It’s good value and the raglan sleeve look is great, although I’m not blown away by the Sweet Protection logo down the right hand sleeve.