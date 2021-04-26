Madison Flux Enduro Women’s Jersey review

According to the designers, the Madison Flux Enduro Women's Jersey is the perfect enduro race jersey, but I can’t tell what makes this specific to that branch of our sport because it’s literally the same as any other long-sleeve jersey. Review by Alice Burwell.

I do agree with the company’s description of the Madison Flux Enduro Women’s Jersey that ‘the tailored cut gives a slim fit, whilst offering comfort and freedom of movement.’ It’s closer fitting than some, but the stretch doesn’t mean you’re going to be bulging out of this one, or you will struggle getting it on and off.

Read more: Best mountain bike clothing for women – jackets, trousers, shorts, jerseys and more

To keep you cool, there are some large laser-cut perforations at the armpits and down the spine, although to be fair I never really got that hot because it’s so lightweight.

There are no pockets, but it does feature a micro suede optics wipe for on-the-fly lens cleaning, which suggests that you can use the wipe while wearing your glasses. The problem with that for women is if you lift your jersey all the way up to your face you’re going to be flashing your boobs.

I prefer long-sleeve jerseys over short-sleeves because they are more versatile. You can use them as part of a layering system under a jacket in the winter or wear them with a simple base layer when it warms up. The Flux works well in both scenarios and also has the edge over other jerseys when it comes to comfort and tailoring. It just has a little bit of extra length at the rear, so you’re not exposed when leaning forward. I’m also giving it an extra mark for not being pink or purple.

The Madison Flux Enduro Women’s Jersey is a comfortable, lightweight jersey that you can easily wear all year round. It also looks and feels great – totally recommended.

Review by Alice Burwell