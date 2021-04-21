Fox Ranger Drirelease Long Sleeve Jersey review 

The Fox Ranger jersey is made from a blend of polyester and Drirelease cotton and that means it feels more like you’re wearing a long sleeve T-shirt than a riding top – it’s smooth and soft, and… beginning to sound like toilet paper. It really isn’t though, the Ranger is a superb jersey.

The Fox Ranger Drirelease Long Sleeve jersey seems to work well in both warm and cold weather, it never feels clammy even when you’re sweating buckets, but it does an equally good job keeping you warm when it’s chilly, with room for a baselayer underneath. When it’s super hot you’ll want to switch to one of Fox’s Flexair jerseys though, with more venting and short sleeves.

Part of this performance down to that Drirelease material used, and partly it’s down to design – the jersey back is perforated to help it wick away sweat, while the front has a much tighter weave to keep the wind out. If you’ve not heard of Drirelease, it’s a textile firm that licenses its products out to other manufacturers. The big idea is it blends different fabrics together – some hydrophobic, some hydrophilic – to speed up the release of water. This means it’s not an applied coating that can wash away, it’ll always be there helping sweat or water wick from the fabric.

I really think Drirelease works well, I’ve tried it on multiple products now and it delivers a more natural, cotton feeling garment with the wicking performance of a fully synthetic fabric.

Alongside Troy Lee Designs, Fox makes the most stylish kit on the market with the Ranger leading the pack. I love the retro sleeve pattern, in fact I think I had a shell suit just like this 30 years ago, and with the 90s very definitely back in fashion the Ranger is bang on trend.

The cut works well too, with a dropped back for a better fit on the bike. It’s low, but not so low you tangle yourself up on the saddle or end up sitting on it.

Faults? Some tops like the Scott Trail Tuned jersey have a little pocket to stash a bar or key, but the Fox Ranger Drirelease Long Sleeve Jersey doesn’t. There’s no goggle wipe on the inside of the hem either, another prime feature of the Trail Tuned. But really I’m just picking holes.

Verdict The Ranger looks great, the fit is spot on and the fabric feels great next to your skin.