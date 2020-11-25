Scott Trail Storm WP jacket review

The Scott Trail Storm WP is an excellent waterproof – it has the best hood and neck design here. It’s durable and the attention to detail is impressive. If it was a tad cheaper you’d be looking at the test winner.

Several manufacturers are using non-branded waterproof membranes in their jackets and Scott is one of them. As the name suggests, its DRYOsphere 3L fabric is a three-layer laminate with rip-stop Nylon outer shell – a sort of ribbed nylon on the inside with the breathable membrane in the middle. All the seams are fully taped and the fabric has claimed waterproof and breathability figures of 15,000mm and 15,000g/m²/ 24h.

Read more: Buyer’s guide to the best waterproof mountain bike jackets for getting through winter

The Endura MT500 has the most protective hood on test but the Trail Storm is the best fitting. It’s over-the-helmet design with a stiffened peak and three draw-cords, and when you pull these taught, it not only tightens the hood around the face, it also pulls the jacket tight in at neck, which puts more membrane next to your skin where it can work more effectively.

>> Get Christmas sorted with an MBR subscription and you get a £5 M&S gift card. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

The Trail Storm doesn’t have a ton of features, but what you get is very good. The high collar features a strip of internal fleece and there’s a zip gutter on the end of the waterproof zip for comfort. Two chest pockets allow you to separate your phone from your keys and there are two massive pit vents for dumping heat. We really like the minimal wrist closures – smart Velcro, low-profile and full adjustable.

Scott has got the balance right in this jacket – it’s super-waterproof but also incredibly breathable. With its 3D hood you can really limit water ingress, but once you start overheating you can pull everything open again. Water run-off is excellent and it also has a great shape, especially when leaning forward in the attack position.

Using a non-Gore-Tex fabric would normally keep the price low, but the Scott Trail Storm is pricey. However, the high price is warranted because the fit, features and overall performance are excellent. If the Scott Trail Storm WP was a tad cheaper we’d have given it a 10.